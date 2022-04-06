The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Carson Coffield lifts Mt. Spokane baseball over Gonzaga Prep; Quinn Hubbs tosses gem for Cheney

UPDATED: Wed., April 6, 2022

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho. 

Baseball

Mt. Spokane 13, Gonzaga Prep 3: Carson Coffield went 2 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and three runs and the visiting Wildcats (7-4, 6-2) beat the Bullpups (6-5, 4-4) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Gavin Wideman hit two doubles and drove in two for Mt. Spokane. Robbie Burnett went 3 for 3 for G-Prep.

Cheney 1, Ferris 0: Quinn Hubbs struck out 10 and threw a complete-game one-hitter and the Blackhawks (3-6, 3-4) shut out the visiting Saxons (0-7, 0-7) in the first game of a GSL 4A/3A doubleheader. Clayton Wood scored for Cheney.

Cheney 13, Ferris 6: Carson Jeffries and Jamel Chabot drove in two runs apiece and the visiting Blackhawks (4-6, 4-4) swept the Saxons (0-8, 0-8).

Othello 8, Pullman 6: Rodrigo Garza knocked in three runs and the Huskies (4-3) beat the visiting Greyhounds (3-4) in the first game of a nonleague doubleheader. Andre Garza went 2 for 4 with two doubles and an RBI for Othello. Brady Coulter went 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI for Pullman.

Othello 17, Pullman 12: Jordan Montemayor drove in two runs on two hits and scored four times and the Huskies (6-3) swept the visiting Greyhounds (3-4). Marcus Hilliard drove in four runs on two hits for Pullman.

Timberlake 14, Freeman 7: Caden Robinett knocked in three runs and the visiting Tigers (2-1) beat the Scotties (2-7) in the first game of a nonleague doubleheader. Bodie Ramsey went 2 for 2 with three runs for Freeman.

Freeman 4, Timberlake 0: Bodie Ramsey allowed three hits and struck out nine over six shutout innings and the Scotties (3-7) beat the Tigers (2-2) in the second game. Kobe Thompson knocked in two for Freeman. 

