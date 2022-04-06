Prep roundup: Carson Coffield lifts Mt. Spokane baseball over Gonzaga Prep; Quinn Hubbs tosses gem for Cheney

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Baseball

Mt. Spokane 13, Gonzaga Prep 3: Carson Coffield went 2 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and three runs and the visiting Wildcats (7-4, 6-2) beat the Bullpups (6-5, 4-4) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Gavin Wideman hit two doubles and drove in two for Mt. Spokane. Robbie Burnett went 3 for 3 for G-Prep.

Cheney 1, Ferris 0: Quinn Hubbs struck out 10 and threw a complete-game one-hitter and the Blackhawks (3-6, 3-4) shut out the visiting Saxons (0-7, 0-7) in the first game of a GSL 4A/3A doubleheader. Clayton Wood scored for Cheney.

Cheney 13, Ferris 6: Carson Jeffries and Jamel Chabot drove in two runs apiece and the visiting Blackhawks (4-6, 4-4) swept the Saxons (0-8, 0-8).

Othello 8, Pullman 6: Rodrigo Garza knocked in three runs and the Huskies (4-3) beat the visiting Greyhounds (3-4) in the first game of a nonleague doubleheader. Andre Garza went 2 for 4 with two doubles and an RBI for Othello. Brady Coulter went 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI for Pullman.

Othello 17, Pullman 12: Jordan Montemayor drove in two runs on two hits and scored four times and the Huskies (6-3) swept the visiting Greyhounds (3-4). Marcus Hilliard drove in four runs on two hits for Pullman.

Timberlake 14, Freeman 7: Caden Robinett knocked in three runs and the visiting Tigers (2-1) beat the Scotties (2-7) in the first game of a nonleague doubleheader. Bodie Ramsey went 2 for 2 with three runs for Freeman.

Freeman 4, Timberlake 0: Bodie Ramsey allowed three hits and struck out nine over six shutout innings and the Scotties (3-7) beat the Tigers (2-2) in the second game. Kobe Thompson knocked in two for Freeman.