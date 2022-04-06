Review: Clutch, Eyehategod and Tigercub deliver epic sets at Knitting Factory

By Taylor D. Waring For The Spokesman-Review

Stoner rock groove masters Clutch brought an evening of high-energy riffing to a packed house at Knitting Factory on Sunday evening, while New Orleans sludge lords Eyehategod and the U.K.’s pop rock riffers Tigercub supported. The night was highlighted by heavy, down-tuned guitars, masterful showmanship and, believe it or not, a tater tot.

Blending Muse-esque vocals and Queens of the Stone Age-style riffing, Tigercub has recently gained notoriety after six years of hard gigging in the U.K. The three-piece opened the show to an eager and receptive audience. They likely won over a few fans since they could be seen after the show signing records.

In a quick turn of events from the metropolitan grooming habits of Tigercub, the grease-laden sludgelords Eyehategod entered the stage to perform a caustic set. Misanthropic and harsh, Eyehategod has explored themes of drug abuse and political unrest since 1988. Throughout the set, singer Mike Williams referred to Spokane as “Cocaine, Washington.” The band played some of their well-known songs like “New Orleans Is the New Vietnam” and “Kill Your Boss.”

Headliners Clutch, led by formidable frontman Neil Fallon, performed to an ecstatic crowd who was stoked to sing along to all their favorite Clutch tunes. Since forming in 1991, the band has gained notoriety for their accessible stoner rock riffs and Fallon’s post-modern fantastical lyricism and approachable, spoken-word vocal style.

The band played stellar performances of fan favorites of older tracks off their debut self-titled album like “Spacegrass” and “A Shogun Named Marcus.” They also ripped through newer tracks like “X-ray Visions” off 2015’s “Psychic Warfare” and “Ghoul Wrangler” off 2018’s “The Book of Bad Decisions.” However, the highlight performance of the evening was the band’s cover of Black Sabbath’s 1971 masterpiece “Lord of This World.”

Fallon’s top-notch frontman ship was on display in full force throughout the evening. Not only is he an emphatic, Shakespearean performer, he’s also incredibly quick-witted and kind onstage. Early in the evening, a tater tot was tossed onstage, which became a running joke throughout the evening in Fallon’s stage banter. This eventually led to the crowd changing, “Eat the tot! Eat the tot!”

Fallon was also quick to remind the rowdy audience to be mindful that there were children up front and that they needed to be careful with their moshing. He then singled out a 12-year-old boy in the front row to thank him for rocking hard throughout the evening and give him blessings. It was a little more wholesome than Eyehategod’s set (but no one is expecting wholesome sludge metal).

The evening was a delight for longtime fans of Clutch and Eyehategod, who both delivered epic performances at Knitting Factory. With any luck, Clutch will be back in Spokane soon – I’m sure they will be whenever it feels right.