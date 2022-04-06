Nick McCarry’s OT goal lifts Chiefs past Silvertips

From staff reports

The Everett Silvertips have been an ongoing source of misery for the Spokane Chiefs.

In their final meeting of the regular season, however, Spokane finally beat the Silvertips.

Nick McCarry scored the winning goal 10 seconds into overtime, and Spokane won its fourth straight game with a 3-2 victory Wednesday night in a Western Hockey League game at Spokane Arena.

Everett entered the game with a sparkling 13-0 record against the Chiefs, but Spokane’s timely victory has the Chiefs on the doorstep of the WHL playoffs. With three games left in the regular season, Spokane is sixth in the Western Conference with 51 points, one ahead of Vancouver and Victoria and two ahead of Prince George, a 4-1 loser at home against Kelowna.

If the season had ended Wednesday, the Chiefs would match up with No. 3 seed Portland in the first round of the playoffs.

Spokane’s Chase Bertholet and Cade Hayes scored power-play goals 26 seconds apart in the second period to take a 2-1 lead.

Chiefs goaltender Mason Beaupit made 32 saves.

Everett’s Koen MacInnes stopped 28 shots.