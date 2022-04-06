Spokane County COVID cases as low as in summer ‘20; BA.2 variant makes up the majority of sequenced cases in Washington

Local COVID-19 cases continue to decline, and daily hospitalizations in Spokane County are as low as they were in summer 2020.

The county’s case rate is at 108 cases per 100,000 residents in the past two weeks.

For context, when the state’s mask mandate ended March 12, the county’s rate was about 200 cases per 100,000 residents, and shortly before that, it was at 343 cases per 100,000 residents.

Health Officer Dr. Francisco Velázquez said COVID cases might increase later this month due to the BA.2 variant, but then fall again in May. Four cases of the variant have been detected in Spokane County, he said.

“We may see some moderate increases in positivity, and hopefully, we won’t see a significant impact on hospitalizations,” he said.

He said spring break might play a role in whether COVID activity increases this spring, especially with more people traveling under fewer public health restrictions. Velázquez said these increases would be seen in the next two to three weeks if they materialize.

BA.2 accounts for 75% of sequenced samples in Washington labs in the past week for which data is available.

Not all confirmed cases are sequenced for variants, however, and with at-home testing, not all positive COVID cases are likely reported to health agencies.

With federal funding expired for public health providers to test, treat and vaccinate people without insurance, the Spokane Regional Health District will continue to offer vaccines to community partners, as well as host its own clinics.

CHAS, which operates several federally qualified health clinics in the region, plans to apply to the Health Care Authority for grant funding to continue offering free COVID services to people without health insurance.

Those funds are not expected to be distributed until June, however, if CHAS receives a grant.

In the meantime, free COVID testing is still available at the SRHD community testing sites. CHAS is also still offering vaccines for free.

Here’s a look at local numbers:

The Spokane Regional Health District reported 19 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths on Wednesday.

There are 15 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Spokane.

The Panhandle Health District reported 11 new cases and no additional deaths.

There are four Panhandle residents hospitalized with the virus.