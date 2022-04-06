Volunteers needed for trail projects in North Idaho

Idaho Trails Association is looking for hikers who are interested in helping on one-day, weekend and weeklong projects throughout the spring and summer to maintain trails in North Idaho.

No experience is needed to participate and hikers of all levels are encouraged to join. All tools and training will be provided at the start of the project. Many ITA volunteers have described their experience as empowering and a great way to meet other outdoor enthusiasts.

ITA has more than 60 projects planned all over the state and 16 scheduled in the North Idaho region for 2022. Here are three upcoming projects:

Priest Lake Lakeshore: May 14-15

Join a weekend project along the western shore of beautiful Priest Lake. Workers will camp together near the trailhead Friday and Saturday night with views of the Selkirks from the shore.

Mickinnick Trail: June 4

On National Trails Day, volunteers will work on a popular 3.5-mile locally built hiking trail. Mickinnick gains 2,200 feet to reach a beautiful viewpoint far above the city of Sandpoint.

Navigation Trail Backpacking 101: June 11-12

The first ITA “backpacking clinic” will provide a chance for new and experienced backpackers to get together and share ideas on how to better enjoy the sport.

To sign up for these projects and see the rest of ITA’s North Idaho schedule, visit www.idahotrailsassociation.org/projects