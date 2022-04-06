Woman missing for three days near Inchelium rescued

A woman who was missing for three days in the Inchelium, Washington, area was rescued this week with the help of a Spokane Regional Air Support Unit flight crew.

The woman, who is in her 60s and was not named, was located by local search and rescue crews on a sandbar at the bottom of a canyon near the edge of a river, according to a Spokane County Sheriff’s Office news release. She was airlifted to the Inchelium Community Health Center before being transported by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment. She was dehydrated, weak and suffered from possible hypothermia and pain, the release said.

A Spokane Regional Air Support Unit Rescue 3 flight crew received a request Tuesday to assist with the rescue of the missing woman, the sheriff’s office said. She was last seen Saturday walking away from her car at an Inchelium gas station .

The air support unit’s helicopter rescue medics provided medical aid as the victim was flown to the Inchelium health center, deputies said.