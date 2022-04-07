10 under $10 for April 8-15 – ‘Starship Troopers,’ Itchy Kitty, the Cryptics and Contra Dance

1 “Starship Troopers” – 7:10 p.m. Tuesday, Garland Theater, 924 W. Garland Ave. Humans in a fascist, militaristic future wage war with giant alien bugs. Directed by Paul Verhoeven. Starring Casper Van Dien, Denise Richards, Dina Meyer, Neil Patrick Harris and Patrick Muldoon. 1997. Rated R. 129 minutes. For more information, visit garlandtheater.com and call (509) 327-1050. Admission: $2.50

2 Itchy Kitty – 8 p.m. Friday, Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. Punk group Itchy Kitty headlines Lucky You Lounge with Gotu Gotu. For more information, visit luckyyoulounge.com and call (206) 499-9173. Admission: $10

3 The Cryptics – 8:30 p.m. Friday, The Big Dipper, 171 S. Washington St. Pop-punk group the Cryptics headlines the Big Dipper with the Dead Channels and the Dilrods. For more information, visit bigdipperevents.com and call (509) 863-8098. Admission: $10

4 Contra Dance at the Woman’s Club – 7 p.m. Saturday, Woman’s Club of Spokane, 1428 W. Ninth Ave. Spokane Folklore Society presents an evening of contra dance at the Woman’s Club of Spokane. Dancers at all levels are welcome. Beginners or anyone hoping for a refresher should come 15 min early for a lesson. First-time dancers get a coupon for a free dance night. Students with ID get in at member pricing. For more information, visit spokanefolklore.org. Admission: $10 for general admission; $7 for members, dancers ages 18 and younger.

5 Safari – 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. Blue Door Theatre’s approach to “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” Rated for mature audiences. Reservations are recommended. For more information, visit bluedoortheatre.com and call (509) 747-7045. Admission: $8

6 Shawn Stratte – 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Bridge Press Cellars, 39 W. Pacific Ave. Piano soloist Shawn Stratte headlines Bridge Press Cellars. For more information, visit bridgepresscellars.com and call (509) 838-7815. Admission: FREE

7 Dangerous Type – 8:45 p.m. Friday, Bolo’s Bar and Grill, 116 S. Best Road, Spokane Valley. Classic rock cover band Dangerous Type headlines Bolo’s Bar and Grill, 116 S. Best Road, Spokane Valley. For more information, visit Bolo’s Bar and Grill on Facebook and call (509) 891-8995. Admission: FREE

8 Rhys Gerwin – 9 p.m. Friday, Honey Eatery and Social Club, 317 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Singer-songwriter Rhys Gerwin headlines Honey Eatery and Social Club. For more information, visit honeyeateryandsocialclub.com and call (208) 930-1514. Admission: FREE

9 The Happiness – 8 p.m. Friday, Curley’s Hauser Junction, 26443 W. Highway 53, Post Falls. Rock group the Happiness headlines Curley’s Hauser Junction. For more information, visit curleys.biz and (208) 773-5816. Admission: FREE

10 Monday Night Blues Jam – 7 p.m. Monday, Eichardt’s Pub, Grill & Coffee House, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. Host John Firshi invites local musicians to join him onstage at Eichardt’s Pub for an evening of blues. For more information, visit eichardtspub.com. Admission: FREE