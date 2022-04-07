Arts Wrap: Tickets on sale for ‘Traditions of Christmas: A Musical Spectacular’

Producer Laura Little is photographed with some of the cast members of "Traditions of Christmas: A Musical Spectacular" at the Salvation Army Kroc Center in Coeur d'Alene on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. (Kathy Plonka/The Spokesman-Review)

Tickets are now on sale for Laura Little Productions’ 10th annual “Traditions of Christmas” holiday show.

Performances will run from Dec. 9-22. Auditions are Aug. 15-16.

Full of dance numbers, holiday medleys and various tributes, “Traditions of Christmas” is a Radio City Music Hall-style show featuring a USO-show-style military tribute, a living nativity scene, more than 400 costumes, and, of course, the “iconic” kick line.

Tickets purchased before May 16 are refundable and exchangeable through Nov. 26.

For more information, visit traditionsofchristmasnw.com and call the box office at (208) 261-2388.