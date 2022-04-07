Early morning fire causes ‘significant’ damage to downtown building, no injuries

A large fire at a small building just off Monroe Street downtown caused a massive fire response and “significant” damage to the building, according to Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer.

Just before 4:30 a.m., crews were called to a one-story building at 921 W. Railroad Alley Ave., located just off Monroe Street between First and Second avenues.

The building was primarily used for storing doors, a vehicle, and other items, some of which were combustible, Schaeffer said.

Initial crews arrived to heavy fire on the roof and flames showing on the buildings next door, he said.

Flames and smoke still arise from the rubble several hours after the early monring fire in an old building off the alley between Monroe and Lincoln, between Second Avenue and the railroad viaduct Thursday, April 7, 2022 in downtown Spokane. It destroyed smaller warehouse west of the old Crescent warehouse, left, which was also heavily damaged. (Jesse Tinsley/The Spokesman-Review)

Through ” aggressive fire fighting,” crews quickly extinguished flames on the two adjacent buildings, Schaeffer said.

A ladder truck sprayed the original building from above and crews entered the storage building and fought back fire in the basement.

Smoke hung close to the ground in the early morning hours, causing low visibility.

“Working in that alley was pretty dangerous,” Schaeffer said.

Rocks and concrete in the water supply damaged one pump truck, taking the truck out of service and forcing firefighters to lay a longer water supply line.

Despite difficult conditions, Schaeffer said the fire was declared under control at 7:15 a.m.

The building did not have sprinklers, giving the fire a “significant head start,” Schaeffer said.

While sprinklers can be costly, they save both lives and property in the event of a fire, Schaeffer said.

“It’s like having a firefighter in the building all the time ready to go,” Schaffer said. “It’s not just about them and their building. It’s about the adjacent building and firefighters’ safety.”

The cause of the fire remained under investigation early Thursday morning. Crews will remain on scene monitoring the building for most of the day, likely causing part of Monroe Street to remain closed, Schaeffer said.

Monroe Street was close entirely from First Avenue to Second Avenue as of 7:45 a.m.