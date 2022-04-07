Grammy-winning composer Maria Schneider to conduct Whitworth Jazz Ensemble at the Fox

The Whitworth Jazz Ensemble will be conducted by Grammy winner Maria Schneider at Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox on Saturday evening. (Briene Lermitte Schneider)

When Maria Schneider burst onto the jazz scene nearly a quarter of a century ago, “they called her the new Duke Ellington,” Whitworth Jazz Studies director Dan Keberle said.

“And she really is – she writes music that is totally her own,” he said. “It’s immersed in the jazz traditions, but it doesn’t sound like anybody who’s ever come before her … especially for big band.”

Celebrating Whitworth’s 33rd Annual Guest Artist Jazz Concert, Schneider will join the Whitworth Jazz Ensemble for a two-part concert at Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox at 8 p.m. Saturday.

Keberle will conduct the first half, featuring several classics from Ellington and other jazz greats, as well as two original compositions by Whitworth senior Kai Wagner.

“We’ve always had students who compose, but no one on (Wagner’s) level,” Keberle said. “One of the reasons that Whitworth’s jazz program is so great is that we get these students that really know how to improvise, who can really tell a story when they play.

“It’s different every time, and that’s very exciting, very communicative to the audience.”

The second half of the program will feature Schneider as composer and conductor. Keberle, who retires at the end of the year, will take on the featured trumpet solo in Schneider’s “Walking by Flashlight.”

“It’ll be a very interesting second half,” Keberle said. “People will leave there amazed by the contrast.” The first half, grounded in jazz standards, blues and some “great solo work” from students, highlights Schneider’s innovation throughout the second.

“Her set will really take it to a whole other level of sound and form – even just the choice of harmonies – in every way, it’s a different kind of sound,” he said. “We’re just so thrilled to have an artist of her stature come and be part of the students’ lives and this concert.”

This will be the first direct collaboration between Keberle and Schneider, but the two have known each other for years. Keberle’s son Ryan, a trombonist, has performed with Schneider for nearly 15 years as part of her jazz orchestra.

Thrilled to be getting back onstage after so many months, Schneider is especially looking forward to working with student performers again. In addition to working with the students as a conductor, Schneider will participate in several clinics and Q&A sessions when she visits the campus.

“There’s a special energy when students are reaching a little bit beyond themselves,” she said. “This is not easy music.”

The students oftentimes feel like they’re being stretched beyond what they might normally be able to do, she explained.

“They’re reaching, putting their strongest intentions into the music … so then hearing their surprise at seeing themselves do what they did is really very soul filling,” she said.

Getting back onstage has been “a breath of fresh air,” Keberle said.

“I think everybody’s just appreciating making music together again,” Schneider said. “It’s very moving – to be able to make music – you don’t take it for granted anymore.”

Performing in a livestreamed concert is one thing. Getting back into a theater with a flesh and blood crowd of listeners is another entirely.

“Over the years, I’ve come to really realize that the audience is such an important part of making music to the point where when I do concerts, I always tell the lighting people to make sure that the audience is at least a little bit lit,” she said.

When all you can see is an ocean of darkness, you almost feel like you’re playing for yourself, and that is not the energy you want in a performance, she explained.

“We play better when we can see their faces,” she said. “And right now, audiences are just thirsty for it – it’s really fun.”

For more information, visit foxtheaterspokane.org and call the box office at (509) 624-1200.