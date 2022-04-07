Here’s a look at Thursday, April 7 local COVID-19 numbers
UPDATED: Thu., April 7, 2022
From staff reports
The Spokane Regional Health District reported 141 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths.
There are nine patients hospitalized with the virus in Spokane .
The Panhandle Health District reported 12 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths on Thursday.
There are six Panhandle residents hospitalized with the virus.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.