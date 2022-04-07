In-state athlete Trey Leckner commits to Washington State

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

Washington State’s first commitment of its 2023 recruiting class comes from one of the top prep talents in the state.

Trey Leckner, a highly regarded skill player from Glacier Peaks High in Snohomish, pledged to the Cougars’ program Thursday and announced his decision over Twitter.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Leckner, who projects as a tight end at the college level, is a three-star prospect and the state ’s No. 17-ranked prep player, per 247Sports.com.

His other offers included Army, Oregon State, Nevada, Utah State and Colorado State.

After receiving an offer from WSU on Feb. 3, Leckner visited WSU in late March and was convinced.

“The new staff is amazing,” he told Brandon Huffman of 247Sports.com. “They are super close and work very well together.

“The way they run practice and combine their offensive philosophies to create this new offense is incredible.”

Leckner earned first-team all-league accolades as a running back for the Class 4A Grizzlies last season.

He rushed for 1,134 yards and 18 touchdowns on 157 carries (7.2 yards per carry) in 10 games, adding 416 yards and five TDs on 20 receptions. He helped Glacier Peak to a 7-3 record and an appearance in the State 4A playoffs.