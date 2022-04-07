Letters for April 7, 2022

CMR vs. diabetes

Cathy McMorris Rodgers loves the phrase “putting more money in your pocket” to explain her passion for legislation she supports, such as the Trump-era tax cuts which mostly benefited the wealthy (permanently) but did (temporarily) lower rates for us ordinary taxpayers.

However on March 31 her “money in your pocket” passion was inoperative for a bipartisan bill to cap insulin costs at $35 per month for the millions of Americans who need this lifesaving medication, many of whom have to ration their use because U.S. prices are eight times the average for wealthy nations.

Not only did CMR not join other Republicans in voting for the measure, but she spoke strongly against it. Her reasons: Price caps never work, and controlling insulin prices will simply make other things more expensive. No doubt her diabetic constituents struggling to control their disease will take comfort from that thought.

Despite CMR the measure passed and went on to do battle in the Senate, where hopefully there will be some Republicans whose opposition to price controls can allow an exception in the case of a life-saving medication.

William F. Siems

Spokane

Is nuclear war macho?

Frank Percy urges President Biden to hang tough, like JFK (“JFK and 28 days in November,” March 31). I think he misunderstands the Cuban Missile Crisis.

When American U2 spy plane photos confirmed the presence of Soviet nuclear missiles in Cuba in October 1962, the National Security Council and Kennedy’s key advisers recommended an air strike on Cuba, followed by an invasion. An air strike and an invasion! Kennedy famously rejected this advice and took action less likely to precipitate World War III: a naval “quarantine” (not a “blockade,” which would have signaled a state of war) to keep further missiles from reaching Cuba, and a demand that the missiles that were already there be removed.

The Soviets complied. In return, the U.S. pledged never to invade Cuba again. Also, quietly, we dismantled all of our Jupiter nuclear missiles in Turkey.

Thus, far from telling the Soviets to leave “or be vaporized,” as Mr. Percy claims, JFK, through intensive negotiations, worked out a quid pro quo that actually favored the Soviets. They got two things, we got one.

How many of us rue that “loss”? How many wish that Kennedy had, say, bombed Cuba using planes with the Chinese flag painted on them? Or that he had told Khrushchev, “Do what we say or we’ll vaporize you”?

Thank heaven for Kennedy in 1962 and Biden in 2022.

Brian Keeling

Spokane

It’s past time

In 1942, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that exercising a right cannot be taxed. In part the court stated in Murdock v. Pennsylvania, “A state may not impose a charge for the enjoyment of a right granted by the federal constitution… The power to impose a license tax on the exercise of these freedoms is indeed as potent as the power of censorship which this Court has repeatedly struck down… a person cannot be compelled ‘to purchase, through a license fee or a license tax, the privilege freely granted by the constitution.’ ”

The Washington state Constitution, Article 1, Section 2, states that the U.S. Constitution is the supreme law of the land, and in its Article 2 states, “A well regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.” The Constitution imposes no requirement or restriction on how the arms are carried.

It is past time for our state Legislature to repeal the concealed pistol license tax and licensing scheme that has been going on for far too long. Constitutional carry should and must be the law of the land.

Daniel Day

Spokane

Five-Oh-Nine Day

We are missing an economic and entertainment opportunity enjoyed by other communities. For instance, each March 14, to commemorate its area code of 314, St. Louis, Missouri, celebrates Pi Day. If you don’t remember it’s 3.14159265, etc. There are probably other towns that use their area codes for similar purposes.

So why don’t we in Spokane and Eastern Washington do something akin? On the 9th of May restaurants could offer $5.09 specials; businesses could reduce pricing by $5.09 or extend 5.09% discounts to their goods or services. Theaters and other sites with entry fees could make comparable offers.

We need someone to champion the idea. Phone companies come to mind first since they are most associated with area codes. Maybe a business that is regional or a financial institution or TV station. Make it a celebration throughout the entire 509 area.

I’ve passed the ball. Someone take the shot!

Frank Schoonover

Spokane