Man arrested for allegedly stealing array of items from vehicles

Police arrested a 50-year-old man Wednesday suspected of smashing car windows and stealing purses, credit cards and other items throughout Spokane.

Jerrame A. Kimble was arrested on suspicion of identify theft, money laundering and possession of stolen property stemming from multiple incidents.

He faces eight charges alone for a Feb. 26 car prowling incident in the Dishman Hills Conservation area.

Kimble also faces 11 charges for a March 3 incident. A woman parked her car at a day care facility and hid her purse under some items in her car, but when she returned, her window was broken out and her purse was gone, police said in a news release Thursday.

Investigators believe Kimble and a woman stole the purse, then used the credit cards to make purchases around town.

Airway Heights Police also have probable cause to arrest Kimble on eight similar charges for a March 20 vehicle prowling incident, the news release said.

Kimble already has 13 felony convictions. Last year, he was shot during a drug deal gone wrong, according to court documents. Another man, Ty Jordan, was killed in the shooting.

The shooter, Brian R. McGaugh, 38, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in January and was sentenced to nine years in prison.

The police department reminded people to never leave valuables in their vehicles. People whose vehicles are broken into should call Crime Check to report the incident, police said.

Kimble remained in Spokane County Jail Thursday on an $85,000 bond.