Man found guilty of violently assaulting his mother in Spokane Valley
UPDATED: Thu., April 7, 2022
From staff reports
A jury Thursday found a man guilty of brutally beating his elderly mother last year in Spokane Valley.
Edward M. Leavens, 57, was convicted of first-degree assault in Spokane County Superior Court, according to a Spokane County Sheriff’s Office news release.
One of the victim’s other sons found his mother bloodied and beaten early on the morning of Sept. 10 at a residence on the 9300 block of East Cataldo Avenue.
The woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries at the time.
Leavens was arrested Sept. 17 and has been in Spokane County Jail since, according to the sheriff’s office. His bond is set at $100,000.
Leavens is scheduled for sentencing April 29.
