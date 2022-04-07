The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Man found guilty of violently assaulting his mother in Spokane Valley

UPDATED: Thu., April 7, 2022

By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

From staff reports

A jury Thursday found a man guilty of brutally beating his elderly mother last year in Spokane Valley.

Edward M. Leavens, 57, was convicted of first-degree assault in Spokane County Superior Court, according to a Spokane County Sheriff’s Office news release.

One of the victim’s other sons found his mother bloodied and beaten early on the morning of Sept. 10 at a residence on the 9300 block of East Cataldo Avenue.

The woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries at the time.

Leavens was arrested Sept. 17 and has been in Spokane County Jail since, according to the sheriff’s office. His bond is set at $100,000.

Leavens is scheduled for sentencing April 29.

