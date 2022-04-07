Music calendar for April 8-15 – Fireside Concert Series with Jonathon Tibbets, Ed Shaw and Kyle Richard

Scott Reid Trio – Bluegrass and folk. Friday, 5-8 p.m. Pend d’Oreille Winery, 301 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 265-8545.

Fireside Concert Series – Live music with tableside service from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Mediterranean-inspired menu was created by chefs Chad White and Caleb Smith. Wine and beer is available. Reservations recommended as walk-in availability is limited. April 8: Jonathon Tibbets. April 9: Ed Shaw. April 15: Kyle Richard. April 16: Ron Greene. April 22 and 23: Michael Vallee. April 29 and 30: Pamela Benton. Friday, 5:30 p.m. Arbor Crest Tasting Room, 4705 N. Fruit Hill Road. (509) 747-3903.

Stagecoach West – Five-piece band playing classic rock, country and standards. Friday, 7-10 p.m. Fraternal Order of Eagles, 6410 N. Lidgerwood St. $8. (509) 489-3030.

The Timber Rattlers – Bluegrass quartet. Friday, 7 p.m. Pearl Theater, 7160 Ash St., Bonners Ferry. $10. (208) 610-2846.

The Happiness – Rock. Friday, 8 p.m. Curley’s Hauser Junction, 26443 W. Highway 53, Post Falls. (208) 773-5816.

Itchy Kitty – Punk with Gotu Gotu. Friday, 8 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $10. (206) 499-9173.

The Cryptics – Pop-punk. With the Dead Channels and the Dilrods. Friday, 8:30 p.m. The Big Dipper, 171 S. Washington St. $10. (509) 863-8098.

Dangerous Type – Rock and classic rock cover band. Friday, 8:45 p.m. Bolo’s Bar and Grill, 116 S. Best Road, Spokane Valley. (509) 891-8995.

Rhys Gerwin – Singer-songwriter. Friday, 9 p.m. Honey Eatery and Social Club, 317 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 930-1514.

The Timber Rattlers – Bluegrass quartet. Saturday, 7 p.m. Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.

Lindsey Buckingham – Lead guitarist and vocals from Fleetwood Mac. Saturday, 7 p.m. Bing Crosby Theater, 901 W. Sprague Ave. $45-$215. (509) 227-7638.

Jazz Ensemble – Whitworth University hosts its 33rd annual guest artist jazz concert this year featuring Maria Schneider. Saturday, 8 p.m. Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox, 1001 W. Sprague Ave. $25. (509) 624-1200.

The Happiness – Rock. Saturday, 8 p.m. Curley’s Hauser Junction, 26443 W. Highway 53, Post Falls. (208) 773-5816.

Alec Benjamin (SOLD OUT) – Singer-songwriter. With Sara Kays. Saturday, 8 p.m. Knitting Factory, 919 W. Sprague Ave. $20-$30. (866) 468-7623.

Scott H. Biram – Punk rock, metal and bluegrass. With J.D. Pinkus. Saturday, 8 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $15. (206) 499-9173.

Band of Comerados – Bluegrass. Saturday, 9 p.m. 219 Lounge, 219 N. First Ave., Sandpoint. (208) 263-5673.

The Honey Buckets – Folk, rock and country. Saturday, 6 p.m. Cheney Congregational Church, 423 N. Sixth St., Cheney. Free. (509) 235-4193.

Cheney Congregational Church Fundraiser Concert – A benefit concert to fund new kitchen countertops at Cheney Congregational Church. Folk, rock and country by the Honey Buckets: Tom Whitfield, Mark Kreilkamp, Jeno Leone and John Waddington. Sunday, 6-8 p.m. Cheney Congregational Church, 423 N. Sixth St., Cheney. (509) 235-4193.

MercyMe – Contemporary Christian music with Rend Collective and Andrew Ripp. Sunday, 7 p.m. Spokane Arena, 720 W. Mallon Ave. $25.75-$162. (800) 325-7328.

Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs – Rock. Sunday, 7 p.m. 219 Lounge, 219 N. First Ave., Sandpoint. (208) 263-5673.

Monday Night Blues Jam – Host John Firshi invites local and visiting musicians to join him on the Eichardt’s stage. Monday, 7 p.m. Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.

Bobby and Tommy – Country. Tuesday, 5-7 p.m. VFW Post 1474, 2902 E. Diamond Ave. (509) 487-3784.

Joey Anderson – Singer-songwriter. Wednesday, 5-8 p.m. Iron Horse Bar and Grill (Spokane Valley), 11105 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley.

Miss May I – Metalcore. Wednesday, 8 p.m. Knitting Factory, 919 W. Sprague Ave. $30. (866) 468-7623.

Shawn Stratte – Solo piano. Thursday, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Bridge Press Cellars, 39 W. Pacific Ave. Free. (509) 838-7815.

Collie Buddz – Reggae. Thursday, 9 p.m. Knitting Factory, 919 W. Sprague Ave. $25. (866) 468-7623.

Devon Wade – Country. April 15, 6:30 p.m. MickDuff’s Brewing Co. Beer Hall, 419 N. Second Ave., Sandpoint. Free. (208) 209-6700.

Stagecoach West – Five-piece band playing classic rock, country and standards. April 15, 7-9 p.m. Barrister Winery, 1213 W. Railroad Ave. (509) 465-3591.

Pavlo – Mediterranean and Latin music. April 15, 7 p.m. Bing Crosby Theater, 901 W. Sprague Ave. $22-$27. (509) 227-7638.

Riverboat Dave – Solo variety. April 15, 8-11 p.m. Backwoods Whiskey Bar, 1920 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d Alene. (208) 667-1896.

The Tectonics – Cover band for rock, blues and soul music. April 15, 9 p.m. John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. $5. (208) 883-7662.