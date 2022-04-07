Police: Two passengers hospitalized in crash where driver ran stop signs, before hitting another vehicle

Two people were hospitalized after a hit-and-run car crash near Northtown Mall on Thursday.

A Spokane Police officer saw a vehicle driving recklessly in the area of North Lidgerwood Street and East Wellesley Avenue at 11:30 a.m., according to a news release from the Spokane Police Department. The officer tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the car sped south on Lidgerwood .

The driver blew through two stop signs as he fled before hitting a vehicle at the intersection of Lidgerwood and Empire Avenue, the release said.

The crashing cars broke a power pole in half and ended up in a neighbor’s yard, police said.

The driver of the vehicle got out of the car, leaving two passengers behind.

The passengers were both taken to the hospital with inuries that were serious but not life-threatening , officers said.

The driver who was hit by the vehicle had minor injuries.

Police are searching for the driver who fled the scene. Anyone who witnessed the collision and hasn’t spoken with police is asked to call Crime Check at 509-459-2233 with reference #2022-20057845.