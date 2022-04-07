Providence opens new primary care clinic

Providence is opening a family medicine clinic on the Sacred Heart Medical Center campus.

This is the 10th primary care clinic Providence operates in the greater Spokane area.

The clinic is led by two primary care physicians, Dr. Robert Sibley and Dr. Richard Deppisch.

“This practice is an exciting addition to Providence’s family of medicine clinics because it’s serving the community by delivering a comprehensive model of care that attends to the whole person,” Dr. Cara Beatty, chief medical officer at Providence, said in a news release. “We look forward to patients coming here to experience a true partnership with their care team.”

The new clinic is in the Providence Spokane Heart Institute building near Cowley Park.

On Monday, the clinic opened to patients, and it is accepting new patients.