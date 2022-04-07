The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington
News >  Health

Providence opens new primary care clinic

UPDATED: Thu., April 7, 2022

Robert Sibley, D.O. and Richard Deppisch, MD. (Courtesy of Providence)
By Arielle Dreher arielled@spokesman.com(509) 459-5467

Providence is opening a family medicine clinic on the Sacred Heart Medical Center campus.

This is the 10th primary care clinic Providence operates in the greater Spokane area.

The clinic is led by two primary care physicians, Dr. Robert Sibley and Dr. Richard Deppisch.

“This practice is an exciting addition to Providence’s family of medicine clinics because it’s serving the community by delivering a comprehensive model of care that attends to the whole person,” Dr. Cara Beatty, chief medical officer at Providence, said in a news release. “We look forward to patients coming here to experience a true partnership with their care team.”

The new clinic is in the Providence Spokane Heart Institute building near Cowley Park.

On Monday, the clinic opened to patients, and it is accepting new patients.

Arielle Dreher's reporting for The Spokesman-Review is primarily funded by the Smith-Barbieri Progressive Fund, with additional support from Report for America and members of the Spokane community. These stories can be republished by other organizations for free under a Creative Commons license. For more information on this, please contact our newspaper’s managing editor.

