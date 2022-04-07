Stage listings for April 8-15 – Greg Fitzsimmons, Shen Yun, ‘Blippi the Musical’ and ‘Pippin’

Comedy

Greg Fitzsimmons – Regular guest on “The Howard Stern Show,” “Chelsea Lately” and “The Joe Rogan Experience.” His book “Dear Mrs. Fitzsimmons” received acclaim from NPR and Vanity Fair. Showtime is Thursday-Saturday at 7:30 p.m. with a Saturday late show at 10 p.m. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $15-$28. (509) 318-9998.

Dance

“Liquid Motion: A Multimedia Dance Experience” – A dance performance featuring local performers exploring the ways water moves and the ways we move with it by artistic director Crystal Bain. Friday, 7:30 p.m. Art Spirit Gallery, 415 Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. $15. (208) 765-6006.

Contra Dance – Weekly contra dance at the Woman’s Club. Saturday, 7 p.m. Woman’s Club of Spokane, 1428 W. Ninth Ave. $7 members; $10 nonmembers. (509) 838-5667.

Theater

“Pippin the Musical” – The story of Pippin, a young prince on his search for meaning and significance during the Middle Ages with his father Charlemagne. As heir to the throne, Pippin must decide between being a leader or following his passion in music. Pippin is a 1972 musical with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and book by Roger O. Hirson. Showing through Sunday at 7:30 p.m. Regional Theatre of the Palouse, 122 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. $18-$23. (509) 334-0750.

Safari – Live improv performance for mature audiences. Saturday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. $8. (509) 747-7045.

Shen Yun – Shen Yun is a brilliant artistic revival and celebration of China’s rich cultural heritage. Each performance consists of about 20 pieces quickly moving from one legend, region or dynasty to the next. Themes range from the delicate elegance of Tang court ladies to the battlefield heroics of valiant generals, from the timeless philosophical works of Lao-Tzu to spectacular scenes of magical realms. Tuesday and Wednesday, 7:30 p.m., First Interstate Center for the Arts, 334 W. Spokane Falls Blvd. $80-$180. (509) 279-7000.

“Blippi the Musical” – YouTube sensation Blippi brings life lessons to the stage for children ages 2-7. Thursday, 6 p.m. First Interstate Center for the Arts, 334 W. Spokane Falls Blvd. $27. (509) 279-7000.