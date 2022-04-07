Stream on Demand: Ansel Elgort plays American reporter in ‘Tokyo Vice’

By Sean Axmaker For The Spokesman-Review

What’s new for home viewing on Video on Demand and Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, Amazon Prime and other streaming services.

Top streams for the week

“Tokyo Vice” (TV-MA) takes viewers into the Japanese underworld through the experiences of the sole American reporter (Ansel Elgort) on the crime beat of a Tokyo newspaper in 1999. Ken Watanabe co-stars as the police detective who introduces the American to the wary power dynamics between the cops and the yakuza. Three episodes available, new episodes on Thursdays. (HBO Max)

Chris Pine and Thandiwe Newton star as CIA agents and former lovers who reunite after a failed rescue attempt in the spy thriller “All the Old Knives” (2022, R). When they discover there’s a mole in the agency, they start to suspect each other. Streams the same day it opens in theaters. (Prime Video)

The British mystery series “Harry Wild” (not rated) stars Jane Seymour as a retired literature professor in Ireland who transforms herself into a private detective. New episodes on Mondays. (Acorn TV)

The documentary “Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off” (TV-MA) profiles the legendary pro skateboarding champion and entrepreneur who helped redefine the sport. (HBO Max)

Paul Thomas Anderson draws from his own experiences (and those of others) growing up in L.A.’s San Fernando Valley in the Oscar-nominated “Licorice Pizza” (2021, R), an offbeat tale of first love and the entrepreneurial spirit starring Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman. (Video on Demand)

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

Penélope Cruz earned an Oscar nomination in Pedro Almodóvar’s acclaimed drama “Parallel Mothers” (Spain, 2021). Also on DVD.

Two films currently available on different streaming services are now on VOD: Oscar winner “West Side Story” (2021, PG-13) and Oscar nominee “Nightmare Alley” (2021, R).

Netflix

A pair of metal-loving high school misfits (Jaeden Martell and Adrian Greensmith) search for a bass player in the teen rock comedy “Metal Lords” (2022, R).

International passport: Espionage action thriller “Yaksha: Ruthless Operations” (South Korea, 2022, TV-14, with subtitles) features “Squid Game” star Park Hae-soo.

HBO Max

“The Invisible Pilot” (TV-MA) unravels the labyrinthine story behind a husband and father who jumped off a bridge in 1977. New episodes of the three-part documentary roll out on Mondays.

The moody horror film “The Night House” (2021, R) (HBO) stars Rebecca Hall as a woman who discovers disturbing secrets after her husband’s sudden death.

Paramount+

“Star Trek: The Motion Picture: The Director’s Edition” (1979, PG) presents the expanded version of the first big-screen “Star Trek” feature newly remastered in HD for the first time.

Other streams

The American indie drama “Freeland” (2020, not rated) stars Krisha Fairchild as an aging pot farmer in Humbolt County. (MUBI)

The animated kids show “Pinecone & Pony” (TV-Y) is based on the book “The Princess and the Pony” by the New York Times bestselling author Beaton. (Apple TV+)

“Young Mr. Ford” presents 14 films that John Ford directed for Twentieth Century Fox, from his silent western epic “3 Bad Men” (1926, silent with score) to “Young Mr. Lincoln” (1939) with Henry Fonda and the Oscar-winning classic “How Green Was My Valley” (1941). (Criterion Channel)

New on disc and at Redbox

“Scream” (2022)

Sean Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews of streaming movies and television can be found at streamondemandathome.com.