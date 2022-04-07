Things to do in Spokane for April 8-15 – Speed and Custom Show, Bike Swap and Shooting Sports Extravaganza

Rocket Market Wine Class – A weekly wine class hosted by Rocket Market’s Kevin Murphy. Each week offers a new theme with wines to taste and snacks to pair. Call or visit rocketmarket.com to sign up. Fridays at 6:30 p.m. Rocket Market, 726 E. 43rd Ave. (509) 343-2253.

Spokane Speed and Custom Show – Indoor car show with vendors and car displays. Friday noon-7 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Spokane County Fair and Expo Center, 404 N. Havana St., Spokane Valley. $8-$15.

Spokane Bike Swap – The largest garage sale for used bicycles in the region. The Bike Swap has bikes and gear of all kinds, from high-end to kids’ striders. Friday, 3-7 p.m. Spokane County Fair and Expo Center, 404 N. Havana St., Spokane Valley.

Emerge Ceramic Throwdown Showdown and Cup Frenzy – Pottery-throwing contest, clay play and stalls featuring local artists’ work. Friday, 6-8 p.m. Emerge, 119 N. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 930-1876.

Shooting Sports Extravaganza – Featuring archery, BB guns and slingshot. Open to all. Presented by Boy Scouts of America. Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Old Hastings Building, 1704 W. Wellesley Ave. Free.

The Continuing Case of Spokane Garry – Dr. David Beine will present current findings about the recently disputed location of this land and offer stories of the various characters involved in this historic land dispute. Tuesday, 6-8 p.m. Great Northern University, 611 E. Indiana Ave. Free.

How Audio Technology Changed the World – Veteran broadcaster Ross Reynolds explores the impact that audio transmission has had on society and storytelling, beginning with the first century of radio up to the modern age of audiobooks, internet streaming, podcasts and smart speakers. Sponsored by Humanities Washington and Spokane Are Jewish Family Services. Hosted on Zoom. Visit fb.me/e/1GqgkqMqC for more information. Thursday, Noon. Free. (509) 747-7394.