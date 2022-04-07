This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly
UPDATED: Thu., April 7, 2022
Bestsellers
From Publishers Weekly
Fiction
1. “Run, Rose, Run: A Novel,” Dolly Parton and James Patterson (Little, Brown)
2. “What Happened to the Bennetts,” Lisa Scottoline (Putnam)
3. “The Diamond Eye: A Novel,” Kate Quinn (Morrow)
4. “The Recovery Agent: A Novel,” Janet Evanovich (Atria)
5. “The Paris Apartment: A Novel,” Lucy Foley (Morrow)
6. “Shadows Reel (A Joe Pickett Novel),” C.J. Box (Putnam)
7. “The Match,” Harlan Coben (Grand Central)
8. “French Braid: A Novel,” Anne Tyler (Knopf)
9. “One Italian Summer: A Novel,” Rebecca Serle (Atria)
10. “High Stakes,” Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
Nonfiction
1. “Half Baked Harvest Every Day: Recipes for Balanced, Flexible, Feel-Good Meals: A Cookbook,” Tieghan Gerard (Clarkson Potter)
2. “The Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak: Lessons on Faith from Nine Biblical Families,” Shannon Bream (Broadside)
3. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience,” Brene Brown (Random House)
4. “The Whole Body Reset: Your Weight-Loss Plan for a Flat Belly, Optimum Health & a Body You’ll Love at Midlife and Beyond,” Stephen Perrine (Simon & Schuster)
5. “Genius Kitchen: Over 100 Easy and Delicious Recipes to Make Your Brain Sharp, Body Strong, and Taste Buds Happy (Genius Living, 3),” Max Lugavere (Harper Wave)
6. “The Great Reset: Joe Biden and the Rise of Twenty-First-Century Fascism,” Glenn Beck (Forefront)
7. “The Women of the Bible Speak: The Wisdom of 16 Women and Their Lessons for Today,” Shannon Bream (Broadside)
8. “Korean American: Food That Tastes Like Home,” Eric Kim (Clarkson Potter){&end}
9. “Life Force: How New Breakthroughs in Precision Medicine Can Transform the Quality of Your Life & Those You Love,” Tony Robbins (Simon & Schuster)
10. “CEO Excellence: The Six Mindsets That Distinguish the Best Leaders from the Rest,” Carolyn Dewar, Scott Keller and Vikram Malhotra (Scribner)
