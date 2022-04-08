April snow showers? Below-freezing temps, possible snow forecasted this week

A mild start to the spring will give way to below-freezing temperatures and possible snow over the next week in the Inland Northwest.

In fact, the National Weather Service Spokane tweeted that early Friday morning temperatures, which were mostly in the 40s across the area, might be warmer than afternoon highs starting Sunday.

Rocco Pelatti, meteorologist at the NWS in Spokane, said an unstable springtime air mass allows for the chilly weather, which is normal this time of year.

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Saturday for Stevens Pass, which is expected to receive 5 to 11 inches of snow, Pelatti said.

The spring snow is good for mountain snowpack levels, he said.

Forecasters are calling for a 20% chance of snow Saturday through Monday in Spokane. Snow and rain could return Wednesday through Friday.

High temperatures are expected to be in the 40s through Wednesday and then creep into the low 50s Thursday and Friday, according to the NWS. Lows will be in the high 20s or low 30s through Friday.

Pelatti said the potential snow could accumulate early in the morning when temperatures are low, but will melt off as temperatures increase during the day.