A Grip on Sports: Drew Timme says farewell, but is it really goodbye just yet? It sure seemed like it

A GRIP ON SPORTS • It’s Friday, so we have at least one subject to cover. What’s on television this weekend? But news has a way of intervening. And Drew Timme’s decision to put his name in the NBA draft pool deserves top billing.

• It’s not like anyone was surprised by the subject of Timme’s Twitter post yesterday. The junior post did the same thing after last season. And well he should have. After all, it’s a way to see what NBA folks think of your game and gives a player a blueprint of what needs to be improved.

But Timme’s post yesterday had a different feel. It seemed, well, final. As in the final goodbye to Gonzaga and Spokane.

That’s just a feeling, mind you. Nothing definite. No inside info. In fact, his dad Drew, when asked by the S-R’s Jim Meehan, made it clear his son had hired an NCAA-approved agent, which makes the younger Timme eligible to return to college hoops if he so pleases.

Will he?

We will know for sure by June 1, which is the deadline to pull your name and retain eligibility.

Between now and then Timme will be able to judge his worth. That will come via conversations, workouts and, if he’s invited and wants to attend, the NBA draft combine in Chicago May 16 through 22. After that, he has time to decide.

His decision will incorporate the weighing of many variables including, but not limited to, whether another year in Spokane will improve his chances for a better future in his last go-round, after next season.

In Timme’s case, being a top five pick may not be the best thing for his NBA future. Fit would trump it. Actually being selected a little later, being chosen by a franchise that was in no hurry to rush his development, might be more important.

It’s a complicated decision made even more so by all the money involved.

No matter what he decides, the kid from Texas with the famous mustache will always have a home in Spokane.

• Answering the question of what’s on TV this weekend is almost as complicated. Because there is one big variable. Will Tiger Woods be a part of the 2022 Masters’ final two days?

After Thursday’s performance, when the 46-year-old just a year removed from a car crash that nearly cost him a leg shot a one-under 71, it seems a sure thing. But who knows, really? Playing later in Augusta, when the wind is supposed to blow, could cause his score to balloon. Or, he may be so sore from the hills and valleys of a competitive round at Augusta National, he isn’t sharp. Then again, he’s Tiger (insert word here a microphone caught him uttering yesterday) Woods, so anything is possible. Even a 66 and the lead heading into the weekend.

Besides the Masters, though, there is no absence of sporting events to watch.

If you are a baseball fan – and we know there are fewer of you than there were, say, 25 years ago – then this weekend is heaven. If heaven includes cold and rain and snow and sleet. All of that came into play Thursday as the Mariners’ season opener in Minneapolis was postponed until today. The weekend is supposed to be better, however, so there is that. As well as other games scattered throughout the two days.

The regular seasons of the NBA and NHL are winding down, so if you are a Kraken fan (or follow the Lakers and/or Blazers), you better watch. There won’t be anymore for a few months.

And it’s a big weekend in horse racing, what with the Kentucky Derby less than a month away. Saturday, NBC will broadcast the Wood Memorial, the Bluegrass Stakes and the Santa Anita Derby to get you ready for this year’s Triple Crown races.

All in all, if the weather isn’t the best – and the weatherperson says it won’t be around here – you are still covered.

Gonzaga: The Timme news dominates. As we mentioned (and linked) above, Jim conversed with Timme’s dad so his story has a lot more context than those done by national news organizations. And there were a few of those.

WSU: Spring camp is still rolling on (the spring game is April 23), so of course Colton Clark has you covered. Today he offers a notebook that begins with a look at the new-look offensive line. … Colton also has a story on the first commit for 2023, Trey Leckner from Glacier Peak High in Snohomish. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12 and college football, Jon Wilner has a stock report in the Mercury News that covers all the sports (and academics). … There is a new-look secondary at Washington. … Oregon’s offense is in the spotlight this spring. The Ducks have a strong line at least. … Oregon State’s offense is doing well too. … At Colorado, it is the defense. It’s being rebuilt. … Is Utah more known for its tight ends or safeties? … UCLA has lost 10 players off its defense to the portal. … Caleb Williams hopes to improve his play for USC. … The spring game is on tap at Arizona, where athletic director Dave Heeke just received a new contract. … In basketball news, even by today’s standards, the turnover at Oregon State, men and women, seems exceptional.

EWU and Idaho: Around the Big Sky, Montana will hold its spring game today in Hamilton. … Some wins are so important, movies are made about them. … UC Davis is back at practice. … Idaho State’s women, winners of back-to-back Big Sky regular season basketball titles, have lost seven players to the portal.

Indians: Today is also opening day for Spokane’s High A franchise. The Indians will take the field at Avista Stadium with the same manager, a whole bunch of new faces on the roster and a legacy of success on-and-off the field. Dave Nichols examines all those subjects. We also can offer a picture page of the roster and the schedule.

Chiefs: Spokane is still trying to ensure a playoff spot as the WHL season winds down. Kevin Dudley explains what the Chiefs have to do to earn one.

Golf: Yes, Woods shot a 71. But Korea’s Sungjae Im shot a 67 to lead.

Mariners: The Twins made the right call yesterday. Now only time will tell if we all made the right prediction about Julio Rodriguez’s future stardom. … And time will supply the only answer to this question. … It’s hard to get excited if you are, as Jim Moore is, a longtime Mariner follower.

Seahawks: What will be waiting for the Hawks when it’s time for the ninth pick? … Yes, Seattle could pick another running back in the draft.

Sounders: What does Seattle have to do to move onto the CONCACAF finals?

Kraken: Seattle defeated Chicago 2-0 last night even though the Kraken feels as if they are being unfairly treated.

• Hey, we had a Masters trivia question here yesterday. So we better have the answer. We do. Who are the five players who have finished either first or second for three consecutive years? Besides Jack Nicklaus, who finished first or second four consecutive years between 1963 and 1966, they are: Ben Hogan (1953-55); Arnold Palmer (1960-62); Tom Watson (1977-79); and Jordan Spieth (2014-16). Pretty darn good group, huh? But did you notice one name missing you would expect? Until later …