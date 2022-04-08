Here’s a look at COVID numbers for Friday, April 8
UPDATED: Fri., April 8, 2022
The Spokane Regional Health District reported 60 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths on Friday.
There are 11 patients hospitalized with the virus in Spokane .
The Panhandle Health District did not report new numbers by Friday evening.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.