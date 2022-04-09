Idaho’s defense impresses in cold, windy spring football scrimmage

By Peter Harriman For The Spokesman-Review

MOSCOW, Idaho – Abetted by 40-degree temperatures, winds gusting to 20 miles per hour and the odd snowflake, defense got the upper hand early in Idaho’s scrimmage Saturday.

But before the 70-play session concluded, Gevani McCoy threw a pair of touchdown passes for the Vandals’ reserves, Macloud Crowton completed a 2-point conversion pass and C.J. Jordan led the first team to a score on a two-play drive that featured a long pass over the middle to Terez Traynor.

“I was really impressed by the No. 1 defense,” Idaho coach Jason Eck said, noting offense was unable to gain a first down in the first three series. “But the offense got going, and C.J. had a big explosive play to set up a touchdown.”

Jordan said he and Traynor connected on a run-pass option.

“I read the backside free safety (Tommy McCormick),” Jordan said. “The safety came down, and Terez took it all the way to the goal line.”

Elisha Cummings carried from 1 yard out for the score.

“The defense started off fast today,” Jordan said. “That’s always a good thing. Of course, it’s frustrating when the offense wants to get going.”

McCoy found tight end Alex Moore and wide receiver Daseau Puffer for his touchdown passes and Crowton linked up with running back Nick Romano for the conversion throw.

Romano also scored a TD on a series quarterbacked by Crowton. Stopped at the goal line, Romano spun free and dove into the end zone.

“Nick Romano ran well with the second and third group,” Eck said.

Zach Borisch also got a couple of series at quarterback. He did not lead his group to a score, but he completed a pair of passes to Puffer, another to freshman wide receiver Spencer Fisher, and he continued the sprint outs and quarterback draws through the A gap that distinguished his play last fall in 11 games, when he rushed for 502 yards.

Eck said he was pleased both defense and offense had opportunities to star.

The Vandals have nine workouts left, including another scrimmage April 23, and the spring game April 30 at Eagle (Idaho) High School.

Eck said for the rest of spring he will begin to favor projected starters with the majority of practice repetitions.

With the Kibbie Dome closed to football by ongoing renovations to lighting and the floor surface, the Vandals are practicing outdoors and are at the mercy of the weather. Despite the struggle early for the offense to get going Saturday because of cold and wind, Jordan figures it is good preparation for games in the fall.

“It’s all part of football,” Jordan said. “We have to play in everything but lightning.”