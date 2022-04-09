Just breathe with MercyMe at Spokane Arena on Sunday

“Inhale (Exhale)” smacks of the pandemic. MercyMe’s title track is a calming slice of Christian pop rock. “No chain can hold what’s already free / so hold on to Jesus and breathe,” vocalist Bart Millard sings. MercyMe offers fans a spiritual uplift during a trying time with the band’s 13th album.

The quintet started working on its first release since 2017’s “Lifer” when MercyMe’s tour was cut short in March 2020. “We had plenty of time to work on a record, and we took advantage of it,” bassist Nathan Cochran said while calling from Knoxville, Tenn. “We wrote 40 songs over that period and narrowed it down to what’s on the record. We have a big pool of songs that we didn’t finish but plan on finishing. It’s a good problem to have.”

It’s been nearly 30 years since Millard formed the band in Edmond, Oklahoma. MercyMe, which also includes guitarists Michael John Scheuchzer and Barry Graul and drummer Robby Shaffer, still has it even with all the miles on its odometer. The anthemic rocker “Blessed,” the moving and clever “Bright Side of Broken” and the catchy “Almost Home” are among the many highlights.

The cute “A Little Love” features Gary LeVox of Rascal Flatts behind the microphone. “When we moved to Nashville a few years ago, we met Gary LeVox, and he joked that he was going to sing on one of our records someday,” Cochran recalled.

“We all laughed, and he kept saying it over and over. When we were working on these songs, we decided that we finally had a song for Gary to sing. Gary, who is one of the nicest and most interesting people you’ll ever meet, sung for about an hour and just told stories to us for the rest of the day.”

Disco icon Gloria Gaynor, who is known for being able to spin some yarns along with belting “I Will Survive,” lent her vocals to “Brand New.” “We decided we wanted to make this disco song,” Cochran said. “We wanted it to be taken seriously. So, we thought who could give our disco song legitimacy but Gloria Gaynor? We were thrilled how it turned out.”

Sam Wesley, who sounds an awful lot like his father, Millard, belts out “On Our Way” with his dad. “Sam singing with Bart is a special thing,” Cochran said. “It’s about time we got our kids involved.”

Will MercyMe continue to incorporate their kids into the act? “We should since it’s the family business,” Cochran said. “Who knows what will happen? Maybe our kids will take our place in 15 years. But we’re not ready to hand over the keys to them yet. We’re so happy to be back on the road that we’re even fine with all of the not-so-pleasant stuff, like the bad food and delays, since we’re just excited to perform, and we’re looking forward to getting back to Spokane. Your city was one of our first fly-to dates. I remember flying out there in 2000. We had to rent a bunch of gear. I remember thinking, ‘They care enough to fly us out and provide gear.’ It was an awesome feeling. It felt like we made it, and nearly a quarter century later, we’re coming back to Spokane.”