100 years ago in Spokane: The defense’s latest tactics in the Frank Brinton murder trial offended a police officer who took the stand

The Maurice P. Codd murder trial entered its second week and featured testimony from Spokane police officer C.E. Wagner, who witnessed the death of Fort Wright soldier Frank Brinton.

Wagner said he was approaching Codd and Brinton, who were tussling, when Codd rushed Brinton and “threw him over the railing, to the floor 22 feet below.”

This appeared to be damaging to the defense, but Codd’s attorneys immediately went on the attack.

“Officer Wagner, is it not a fact that you have been called before a commission for failure to stop this accident that happened in the Granite Building?” asked a defense lawyer.

Wagner hotly denied this. Then the defense attorney accused him of “hiding until Codd had done something so you could arrest him?”

Wagener denied that as well.

The defense attorneys also implied, through their questions to witnesses, that Granite Building was a house of ill fame and the soldiers were there for that reason. The prosecutors successfully objected to this line of questioning.

