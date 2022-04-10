The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Cloudy 45° Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

2 missing girls found safe after being reported missing Saturday night in north Boundary County

UPDATED: Sun., April 10, 2022

By Kip Hill kiph@spokesman.com(509) 459-5429

Two missing girls north of Bonners Ferry were found uninjured Sunday morning after going missing for more than 12 hours. 

More than 40 searchers from local agencies helped in the effort to find the two 7-year-olds, who were reported missing in the area of Hall Mountain near Copeland on Saturday evening. The girls will be reunited with their family, according to a news release from Boundary County Emergency Management.

The girls went missing near Pioneer Road, about 17 miles north of Bonners Ferry, according to a news release from the county. 

The rescue efforts included sheriff’s deputies, firefighters, air support and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety