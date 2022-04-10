2 missing girls found safe after being reported missing Saturday night in north Boundary County

Two missing girls north of Bonners Ferry were found uninjured Sunday morning after going missing for more than 12 hours.

More than 40 searchers from local agencies helped in the effort to find the two 7-year-olds, who were reported missing in the area of Hall Mountain near Copeland on Saturday evening. The girls will be reunited with their family, according to a news release from Boundary County Emergency Management.

The girls went missing near Pioneer Road, about 17 miles north of Bonners Ferry, according to a news release from the county.

The rescue efforts included sheriff’s deputies, firefighters, air support and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.