Kettle Falls teenager hospitalized after crash late Saturday night

An 18-year-old from Kettle Falls was taken to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center late Saturday night after a crash on state Route 395 in Stevens County.

Damien K. Brown’s 2010 Chevy pickup left the highway on the southbound shoulder two miles south of Kettle Falls just before midnight, according to a news release from the Washington State Patrol. It then traveled across both lanes of traffic and rolled in a ditch on the northbound side of the highway.

No other vehicles were involved. Brown was not wearing a seatbelt, according to WSP.

Brown was speeding when the crash occurred, according to the news release. Impairment is not suspected in the crash.