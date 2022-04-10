Texas DA says murder charge in abortion case will be dropped
UPDATED: Sun., April 10, 2022
RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas — A Texas district attorney said Sunday that he will ask a judge to dismiss a murder charge against a woman who allegedly gave herself an abortion.
Lizelle Herrera was arrested Thursday in Rio Grande City, a community of about 14,000 people along the Mexico border, after a Starr County grand jury indicted her on March 30 for murder for causing the death of a fetus or embryo through a self-induced abortion.
District Attorney Gocha Allen Ramirez said Sunday that his office would move to dismiss the charge Monday.
“In reviewing this case, it is clear that Ms. Herrera cannot and should not be prosecuted for the allegation against her,” Ramirez said in a statement.
