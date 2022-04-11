Spokane native Lexie Hull picked sixth by WNBA’s Indiana Fever
UPDATED: Mon., April 11, 2022
Lexie Hull is headed to the Indiana Fever.
The former Central Valley High School standout was selected with the sixth pick of Monday’s WNBA Draft after being projected as a second-round pick by most mock drafts.
Hull teamed with her sister Lacie to helped lead the Cardinal to the 2021 National Championship and the 2022 Final Four. The pair also led Central Valley to a pair of State 4A crowns.
Lexie Hull is the second Spokane native selected by Indiana in the WNBA draft. Former Lewis and Clark star Briann January was also picked sixth by the Fever in 2009.
