The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Cloudy 39° Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports >  High school sports

Spokane native Lexie Hull picked sixth by WNBA’s Indiana Fever

UPDATED: Mon., April 11, 2022

Stanford's Lexie Hull (12) attempts a shot against Texas during the Cardinal's NCAA Elite Eight win on March 27, 2022 at the Spokane Arena.  (Kathy Plonka/The Spokesman-Review)
Stanford's Lexie Hull (12) attempts a shot against Texas during the Cardinal's NCAA Elite Eight win on March 27, 2022 at the Spokane Arena.  (Kathy Plonka/The Spokesman-Review)

Lexie Hull is headed to the Indiana Fever.

The former Central Valley High School standout was selected with the sixth pick of Monday’s WNBA Draft after being projected as a second-round pick by most mock drafts.

Hull teamed with her sister Lacie to helped lead the Cardinal to the 2021 National Championship and the 2022 Final Four. The pair also led Central Valley to a pair of State 4A crowns.

Lexie Hull is the second Spokane native selected by Indiana in the WNBA draft. Former Lewis and Clark star Briann January was also picked sixth by the Fever in 2009.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in High school sports