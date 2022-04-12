3 overnight shelters opening around Portland due to snow

Associated Press

PORTLAND – Multnomah County in partnership with the City of Portland is opening three shelters Tuesday night because of wintery weather.

Portland officials said the shelters will be open from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 8 a.m. Wednesday.

The shelters are at the Salvation Army located at 5325 N. Williams Ave., the Sunrise Center located at 18901 E. Burnside St. and Imago Dei at 1302 SE Ankeny St.

Adults, children, couples and pets are all welcome.

People can call 211 to find shelter or transportation in the area.

TriMet also announced on Twitter that from 6 p.m. on Tuesday to 10 a.m. on Wednesday, the agency won’t turn away anyone traveling to or from a warming shelter who is unable to pay.

The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement in the Portland region, saying there was a change that light snow could accumulate into Wednesday morning.

Portland received the first measurable snowfall in April in recorded history on Monday, which caused school closures, downed trees and power outages. The National Weather Service said one inch of snow fell at Portland International Airport.

Portland received 0.3 inch of snow Tuesday, which set a new record for latest measurable snowfall in the season, the weather agency said.