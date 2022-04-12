Culinary Calendar for April 13-20 – Handmade Gnocchi, Grecian Feast, Thai Night and Mexico’s Street Foods

Cooking Class: Mexico’s Street Foods – Chef Colomba leads the class making popular Mexican street foods. Wednesday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.

Cooking Class: Gnocchi – Handmade Pasta – Chef Stuart leads the class in making gnocchi with your choice of sauce, antipasto and Italian bread. Wednesday, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Commellini Estate, 14715 N. Dartford Drive. $69.99. (509) 466-0667.

Rocket Market Wine Class – A weekly wine class hosted by Rocket Market’s Kevin Murphy. Each week offers a new theme with wines to taste and snacks to pair. Call or visit rocketmarket.com to sign up. Fridays at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Rocket Market, 726 E. 43rd Ave. (509) 343-2253.

Cooking Class: Grecian Feast – Learn to make Greek meatballs, potatoes with Greek herbs, feta and roasted vegetable orzo salad and tzatziki. Class led by chef Allison Wooldridge. Saturday, 5-7 p.m. Wanderlust Delicato, 421 W. Main Ave. $85. (509) 822-7087.

Cooking Class: Thai Night – Chef Lesa leads the class in making Thai yellow curry with coconut cream, lemon grass and herbs served over a bed of rice with grilled prawns; pad ka pow gia, a dish consisting of Thai basil chicken served with rice noodles; and for dessert, rice pudding with coconut and topped with mango and banana. Tuesday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.

