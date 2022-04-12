Culinary Calendar for April 13-20 – Handmade Gnocchi, Grecian Feast, Thai Night and Mexico’s Street Foods
UPDATED: Tue., April 12, 2022
Cooking Class: Mexico’s Street Foods – Chef Colomba leads the class making popular Mexican street foods. Wednesday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.
Cooking Class: Gnocchi – Handmade Pasta – Chef Stuart leads the class in making gnocchi with your choice of sauce, antipasto and Italian bread. Wednesday, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Commellini Estate, 14715 N. Dartford Drive. $69.99. (509) 466-0667.
Rocket Market Wine Class – A weekly wine class hosted by Rocket Market’s Kevin Murphy. Each week offers a new theme with wines to taste and snacks to pair. Call or visit rocketmarket.com to sign up. Fridays at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Rocket Market, 726 E. 43rd Ave. (509) 343-2253.
Cooking Class: Grecian Feast – Learn to make Greek meatballs, potatoes with Greek herbs, feta and roasted vegetable orzo salad and tzatziki. Class led by chef Allison Wooldridge. Saturday, 5-7 p.m. Wanderlust Delicato, 421 W. Main Ave. $85. (509) 822-7087.
Cooking Class: Thai Night – Chef Lesa leads the class in making Thai yellow curry with coconut cream, lemon grass and herbs served over a bed of rice with grilled prawns; pad ka pow gia, a dish consisting of Thai basil chicken served with rice noodles; and for dessert, rice pudding with coconut and topped with mango and banana. Tuesday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.
For more events, visit spokesman.com/calendar. Add events to the calendar at spokesman.com/calendar/submit/ or by emailing features@spokesman.com.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Spokane7 email newsletter
Get the day’s top entertainment headlines delivered to your inbox every morning.