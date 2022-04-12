Here’s a look at local COVID-19 numbers for Tuesday, April 12

The Spokane Regional Health District reported 32 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths on Tuesday.

There have been 1,335 deaths due to COVID-19 in Spokane County residents.

There are 10 patients hospitalized with the virus in Spokane.

The Panhandle Health District reported 14 additional cases and six additional deaths.

There have been 952 deaths due to COVID-19 in Panhandle residents.

There are three Panhandle residents hospitalized with the virus.