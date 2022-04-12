Man killed in North Side shooting early Tuesday

A man was shot and killed early Tuesday in north Spokane.

Multiple people called 911 just before 1:30 a.m. to report hearing gunshots near Maxwell Avenue and Lincoln Street, Spokane police said in a news release. Soon after, police received another report of a crash near Augusta Avenue and Wall Street. The person reporting the crash said a man who was not moving was lying in the street near the crash scene.

When police arrived, they determined that the man likely had been shot, according to the news release. Police and medics were unsuccessful at reviving the man, and he died on scene.

No arrests had been made as of 4:30 p.m., said Spokane police Cpl. Nick Briggs.

Several neighbors on Lincoln Street said they heard gunshots but did not see anything else suspicious or criminal.

Jose Nomee said he heard four shots in the distance while he was working on a car outside, and police arrived shortly after.

“I don’t feel threatened, but I imagine people in these neighborhoods are probably getting pretty riled up about it,” he said.

Hayden Owens said he had just awakened on his couch when he heard at least five gunshots, and, like Nomee said, they did not appear to be in the immediate area.

“This one wasn’t so close to where it, like, immediately alarmed me, but it is a common thing,” Owens said.

He said he believes he hears gunshots at least once a week near where he lives.

“It’s a tough area right here,” he said.

Investigators are asking the public to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 using the case reference No. 2002-20060539 if they witnessed anything related to the shooting.

Police have not released the name of the man who died.

It was at least the third shooting with serious injuries in less than a week in Spokane. A drive-by shooting early Saturday left two people critically wounded and on life support, with another woman shot in the leg, while a shooting in northeast Spokane shortly before that one sent a man to the hospital in serious condition.