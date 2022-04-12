Two men suspected of robbing Spokane Valley Walgreens arrested

Authorities arrested the two men accused of robbing a Spokane Valley Walgreens late last month.

Detectives arrested Jason R. Degler, 34, on March 30 near Sprague Avenue and Havana Street, according to a Spokane County Sheriff’s Office news release. He was charged with suspicion of first-degree robbery.

He is also being held on suspicion of second-degree trafficking in stolen property and second-degree attempt to escape, stemming from other incidents, deputies said. He remained in the Spokane County Jail Tuesday night with a total bond set at $45,000.

Spokane police contacted Michael C. Malysa, 40, on Saturday in the vehicle believed to have been used in the robbery, the release said. Malysa was also booked into the Spokane County Jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery. He was in jail Tuesday night with a $75,000 bond.

Deputies responded around 8:30 a.m. on March 25 to a possible armed robbery call at the store, 15510 E. Sprague Ave., according to a previous sheriff’s office news release.

The caller told deputies two men entered the store and demanded money from the cash register. The employee said one suspect partially pulled what appeared to be a firearm from his pocket during the robbery.