A Grip on Sports: Though one of WSU’s foundational pillars may be headed to NBA, it’s a good thing in the grand scheme

A GRIP ON SPORTS • It’s better, isn’t it? When Washington State’s basketball program has players who actually have NBA futures. As Efe Abogidi probably has.

•••••••

• What is hard, though, is when those players attempt to determine if that future is now. Or next year.

It happens often up the road at Gonzaga. Might even be happening now with Drew Timme, who has declared for the draft but hired an NCAA-certified agent so his eligibility stays intact. The Zags are a big enough brand these days that attracting someone talented enough to fill the roster slot – if not fill Timme’s role – isn’t all that difficult.

The Cougars? They are just starting to rebuild after years of wandering in the desert. And Abogidi is one of the reasons why. If there is anything especially noteworthy about coach Kyle Smith’s remodeling project, it is the pillars down low.

Abogidi. Dishon Jackson. Mouhamed Gueye. All 6-foot-10 or taller. All athletic. Young. Long. Energetic. Great inside presence.

The trio gave the Cougars a wall of talent around the rim last season and allowed them to stand out from among the great middle that makes up the Pac-12. Now one of those pillars may be leaving.

Will he though? Is Abogidi ready for the NBA? That’s what he seemingly aims to determine over the next few weeks. He made it clear in his Twitter post he’s keeping his eligibility intact, something that isn’t usually prominently featured in these sort of announcements.

The NCAA and NBA have worked together the past decade or so to make this process better. It’s been fine-tuned, with dates changed, approved agents allowed into the process and an expanded timeline that allows for more input. It’s not perfect but it does allow players like Abogidi to determine where he stands in the eyes of the people who matter, professionally.

Then, if he decides he’s not where he wants to be, that he needs more fine-tuning, more work, he can return to Pullman with a laundry list of skills to improve. It’s a hand-in-hand process in which WSU’s coaching staff can participate.

But it also injects a bit of unknown into the Cougs’ offseason. It’s probably not a surprise for Smith and his staff but they will need to react, either within the high school or junior college recruiting ranks or the transfer portal. They won’t be able to find a replacement – Abogidi has unique skills ­­– but they need to have a backup plan.

It’s all part of the journey of improvement Washington State began three years ago.

•••

WSU: The Abogidi news is front and center on the S-R website, with Colton Clark putting together this story. We linked it above as well. … Colton, however, is pretty focused on spring football, though basketball has a place there as well. It shows up in this feature about one of the new offensive tackles, Jack Wilson. … Jon Wilner takes a look at the basketball coaches’ hot seats. Smith’s is April 12, 2022-in-Pullman cold. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12 and college football, there have been a lot of Sirmons at Washington. There is another. … Oregon’s spring practices roll on. Like everyone, the Ducks hope to avoid injuries. … Will USC’s running game improve? … There are a lot of new coaches at Colorado. And new roles. … There are new faces on Utah’s always-solid defense. … Arizona is trying to improve its coaching staff as well as the players. … In basketball news, Eric Reveno will hold the associate head coach title at Oregon State. … A UCLA freshman, who hardly played, didn’t enter the portal, he declared for the NBA.

Gonzaga: Around the WCC, the resignation of BYU baseball coach Mike Littlewood shocked his former players.

EWU and Idaho: Around the Big Sky, Northern Colorado coaches are seeing improvement during the spring. … A receiver improved during his time at Idaho State. … Weber State will hold its spring game Saturday.

Preps: Dave Nichols has a roundup of Tuesday’s action.

Indians: Tuesday night’s game at Eugene was rained out. It will be made up April 16.

Golf: Scottie Scheffler’s ascendance to the top of the golf world isn’t about domination. It’s about parity.

Mariners: The offense is still stuck in second gear. It hasn’t (yet) been their day, their week, their month, even their year. They lost 3-2 to the White Sox in Matt Brash’s impressive debut. … They do have some great bullpen arms, including one that has been around the big leagues forever.

Seahawks: You too can own Russell Wilson’s house. If you can afford $28 million. And enjoy over-the-top, well, everything. … OK, back to football. We have another mock draft to pass along. It’s exactly right. … If they take a corner, who should it be? … Noah Fant makes Seattle history. And he has yet to play a down.

Sounders: Seattle is on the verge of the CCL finals in large part due to Cristian Roldan’s play.

Kraken: Matty Benier made his debut but the Kraken lost in Calgary. … Their game scheduled for tonight has been postponed.

•••

• What a great dinner. Except the server forgot the appetizer. Turned out to be a good thing. There was plenty of food. And way too much laughter. It’s the Grippi way. And a perfect way to welcome Kim to her retirement year. Until later …