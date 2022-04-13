Man suffers life-threatening injuries in North Side stabbing

From staff reports

A man who was stabbed multiple times Tuesday evening in north Spokane suffered life-threatening injuries, Spokane police said in a news release.

Officers were called about 7:45 p.m. to the 6800 block of North Atlantic Street, where they located the stabbing victim and began treating him, police said. Spokane firefighters and American Medical Response crews took over treatment, and he was taken to a local hospital.

A suspect, who was not named by police, was arrested and is expected to face a charge of first-degree assault.

Police are asking anyone with information on the stabbing to call Crime Check and provide the case reference No. 2002-20061008.