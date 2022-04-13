Man suffers life-threatening injuries in North Side stabbing
UPDATED: Wed., April 13, 2022
From staff reports
A man who was stabbed multiple times Tuesday evening in north Spokane suffered life-threatening injuries, Spokane police said in a news release.
Officers were called about 7:45 p.m. to the 6800 block of North Atlantic Street, where they located the stabbing victim and began treating him, police said. Spokane firefighters and American Medical Response crews took over treatment, and he was taken to a local hospital.
A suspect, who was not named by police, was arrested and is expected to face a charge of first-degree assault.
Police are asking anyone with information on the stabbing to call Crime Check and provide the case reference No. 2002-20061008.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.