Murder charge dismissed against man who allegedly shot 41-year-old found dead in burned RV

A judge dismissed a second-degree murder charge against the man accused of shooting 41-year-old Dustin Burrows, who was found dead inside a burned RV last month in north Spokane.

Spokane County District Court Judge Patrick Johnson dismissed the case against 61-year-old Michael W. Adaszewski on Friday after a motion to do so by Spokane County deputy prosecutor Thomas Treppiedi, according to a document filed Friday in Spokane County District Court.

Treppiedi could not be reached for comment.

Adaszewski claimed he was robbed and shot Burrows in self-defense, according to a probable cause affidavit filed March 10 in District Court. He was arrested March 10 on suspicion of second-degree murder, but KREM-TV reported Adaszewski was released without bond the next day after prosecutors cited new information in the case.

Burrows died from multiple gunshot wounds March 6 near the corner of West Rockwell Avenue and North Jefferson Street, according to the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Court documents said the RV was “associated with” 4204 N. Jefferson St., which is the home on the northeast corner of the intersection.

A renter at the home told a detective that Adaszewski, who is also on the lease of the home, moved out and into the RV parked south of the home on Rockwell, documents said.

On the afternoon of March 4, Adaszewski entered the house while the witness and his friend were sleeping, documents said. The witness said Adaszewski woke them up and yelled about being robbed and how he shot “one of ‘em,” and the others ran away. Adaszewski had a cellphone in one hand and a black semi-automatic pistol in the other, documents say.

The friend said Adaszewski said something to the effect of “they were gonna kill me” and “I killed him.” The friend said Adaszewski claimed the person he shot was dead in the RV.