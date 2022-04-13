Prep roundup: Blake Speer scores four goals, Mt. Spokane boys soccer blanks Ferris

Roundup of Saturday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Boys soccer

Mt. Spokane 5, Ferris 0: Blake Speer scored four goals and the visiting Wildcats (5-2, 4-1) beat the Saxons (5-4, 2-3) in a GSL 4A/3A match. Theron Stevenson made three saves for Mt. Spokane.

North Central 3, Cheney 0: Ben Hippauf had a one goal and two assists and the visiting Wolfpack (7-2, 3-2) shut out the Blackhawks (0-10, 0-6) in a GSL 4A/3A match. Jason Kruse made four saves for the clean sheet.

Mead 6, University 2: Asher Walters had a goal and an assist in the first half and the Panthers (4-3, 3-2) beat the visiting Titans (6-3, 2-3) in a GSL 4A/3A match. Logan Crum scored two goals for U-Hi.

Gonzaga Prep 3, Ridgeline 0: Pearson Morris scored two goals and the visiting Bullpups (4-6, 3-2) shut out the Falcons (6-3, 2-3) in a GSL 4A/3A match.

Lewis and Clark 3, Central Valley 0: The Tigers (9-1, 4-1) beat the Bears (2-5-1, 2-3) in a GSL 4A/3A game.

Rogers 7, Colville 3: Musa Mahdi scored four goals and the Pirates (2-7) beat the visiting Crimson Hawks (1-7) in a nonleague game. Osvaldo Valdovinos added a goal and a save for Rogers.

Track and field

GSL 4A/3A No. 1: Mead boys swept University, Gonzaga Prep and Cheney in their dual duals at Gonzaga Prep. G-Prep and Cheney picked up wins over U-Hi.

Cheney’s Braxton Hinton won the 100 and 200, while Mead’s Justin Sands won the high jump, long jump and triple jump.

Mead girls earned a three-team sweep as well, while G-Prep beat U-Hi and Cheney, and Cheney beat U-Hi.

The Panthers’ Teryn Gardner won the 400 and Emily Hutchinson won the shot put and was second in discus.

Golf

GSL 4A/3A No. 1: Mead’s Benjamin Mulder shot 70 and Taylor Mularski shot 72 to win the boys and girls individual matches helping the Panthers sweep the boys and girls team titles.

Alex Cooke (Gonzaga Prep) shot 71 and Stetson Gilbert (Mt. Spokane) shot 72 to finish second and third in the boys flight.

LC’s Amanda Nguyen (78) and Mt. Spokane’s Mia Bontrager (80) were second and third for the girls.