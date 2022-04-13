Reader photo: A wood duck takes flight

“Wood ducks are stunningly beautiful with the best sense of smell and the largest eyes of any duck species in North America,” writes photographer Angela Marie.

“They like to nest in tree cavities over the water preferably so their ducklings have a soft landing when they jump out of the nest and head to the water. They will find sites up to a mile away or use a nesting box if needed. The superpower of the ducklings is the ability to leap from impressive heights of up to 300 feet without injury.”

This photo was taken near Hauser Lake earlier this month.

