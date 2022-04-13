Spokane sixth-grader wins Poison Control poster contest

Brook Packard poses with Mr. Yuk and Dr. Scott Phillips from the Washington Poison Center on Tuesday at Finch Elementary. (Courtesy of Judy Reavis)

Spokane sixth-grader Brook Packard won the state’s annual Poison Prevention Poster Contest.

Her poster features Mr. Yuk with some of the types of poisons a child might encounter, like medicines, mushrooms and cleaning product, along with the phone number for the Washington Poison Center.

The contest, sponsored by the Washington Poison Center in partnership with Seattle Children’s Hospital, was open to students in kindergarten through sixth grade across the state.

Brook, a student at Finch Elementary, celebrated her win with a visit to the school by Mr. Yuk and Dr. Scott Phillips of the Washington Poison Center. Brook was given a T-shirt, trophy and an Amazon Fire tablet.

Finch sixth-grade English language arts teacher Judy Reavis said she’s been having students enter the contest for decades.

“I feel like it’s really important for kids to have a voice and to celebrate their creativity,” Reavis said.

To order or download the poster and other poison prevention materials, visit www.wapc.org/programs/education/annual-poster-contest.