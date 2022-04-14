10 under $10 for April 15-22 – Nymphs & Terrestrials, Devon Wade, ‘Tulip Bouquet’ and Soar Into Summer

1 Nymphs & Terrestrials – 5 p.m. Friday, Trackside Studio Ceramic Art Gallery, 115 S. Adams St. Trackside Studio presents a collection of ceramic works by Chris Kroupa and Dennis Randall Smith. For more information, visit tracksidestudio.net and call (509) 863-9904. Admission: FREE

2 Stagecoach West – 7 p.m. Friday, Barrister Winery, 1213 W. Railroad Ave.. Local five-piece group Stagecoach West will perform a selection of country, classic, rock and pop songs at Barrister Winery. For more information, visit Stagecoach West on Facebook. Admission: $8

3 “Friday Night Paint: Tulip Bouquet” – 7 p.m. Friday, hosted via Zoom. Open to teens and adults, Spokane Public Library presents “Friday Night Paint,” this week. A facilitator will lead the class painting a tulip bouquet wrapped in twine. To register and for more information, visit events.spokanelibrary.org/event/6152047. Admission: FREE

4 “Safari” – 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. Blue Door Theatre’s approach to “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” Rated for mature audiences. Reservations are recommended. For more information, visit bluedoortheatre.com and call (509) 747-7045. Admission: $8

5 Soar Into Summer – daily through May 30, Avenue West Gallery, 907 W. Boone Ave., Suite B. The community is invited to decorate wood-cut butterflies provided by Avenue West Gallery. Pieces returned to the gallery by May 30 will be displayed through June. Artists of all ages are welcome to participate. For more information, visit avenuewestgallery.com and call (509) 838-4999. Admission: $5

6 Shawn Stratte – 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Bridge Press Cellars, 39 W. Pacific Ave. Piano soloist Shawn Stratte visits Bridge Press Cellars. For more information, visit bridgepresscellars.com or call (509) 838-7815. Admission: FREE

7 The Happiness – 3 p.m. Sunday, Curley’s Hauser Junction, 26443 W. Highway 53, Hauser. Rock group the Happiness visits Curley’s Hauser Junction. For more information, visit curleys.biz. Admission: FREE

8 Contra Dance at the Woman’s Club – 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Woman’s Club of Spokane, 1428 W. Ninth Ave. Spokane Folklore Society presents an evening of contra dance at the Woman’s Club of Spokane. Dancers at all levels are welcome. Beginners or anyone hoping for a refresher should arrive 15 minutes early for a lesson. First-time dancers get a coupon for a free dance night. Proof of vaccination against COVID-19 is required. Students with ID get in at member pricing. For more information, visit spokanefolklore.org. Admission: $10 for general admission; $7 for members, dancers ages 18 and younger.

9 Devon Wade – 6:30 p.m. Friday, MickDuff’s Brewing Co. Beer Hall, 419 N. Second Ave., Sandpoint. Country rocker Devon Wade headlines MickDuff’s Brewing Co. Beer Hall. For more information, visit mickduffs.com. Admission: FREE

10 Monday Night Blues Jam – 7 p.m. Monday, Eichardt’s Pub, Grill, & Coffee House, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. Host John Firshi invites local musicians to join him onstage at Eichardt’s Pub for an evening of blues. For more information, visit eichardtspub.com. Admission: FREE