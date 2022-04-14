Corrections
UPDATED: Thu., April 14, 2022
Age qualification misstated
The local coronavirus story published Thursday incorrectly stated the age a person must be to get a second booster dose. A person 50 years and older can get a second booster dose of the COVID vaccine.
