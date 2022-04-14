Gonzaga senior guard Rasir Bolton named to scholar-athlete team

Gonzaga’s Rasir Bolton was selected to the Division I-AAA Athletics Directors Association (DI-AAA ADA) Scholar-Athlete team.

Bolton is finalizing his Master of Arts and boasts a 4.0 grade-point average with his M.A. in Organizational Leadership. He was named to the GU President’s List (3.85 GPA or higher) last fall.

Bolton, a transfer from Iowa State, was Academic All-Big 12 in 2021 and made the Big 12 Conference Commissioner’s Honor Roll three times.

Bolton started 32 games and averaged 11.2 points and 2.3 assists while earning All-West Coast Conference honorable mention. He led Gonzaga and the WCC in 3-point accuracy at 46%.

Bolton was joined on the 12-member scholar-athlete team by San Francisco’s Khalil Shabazz and Pacific’s Alphonso Anderson of the WCC. Basketball players from DI programs that don’t sponsor football are eligible for the scholar-athlete team.

Oral Roberts’ Max Abmas was named the scholar-athlete of the year.

Former Zags wing Corey Kispert was a two-time selection in 2020 and 2021. He was named the 2020 scholar-athlete of the year.