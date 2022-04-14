‘Harry Potter’ vs. ‘Fantastic Beasts’: Ranking the 10 films from worst to best – expelliarmus!

By Paul R. Sell For The Spokesman-Review

With Friday’s release of “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,” I felt that it was appropriate to look back at the 10 previous film entries in the Wizarding World.

Almost all of them have their own individual charms, and now the entire franchise is primed for a comprehensive ranking.

Here is how I would rank the eight “Harry Potter” and two “Fantastic Beast” movies – from worst to best:

10) ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’ (2018)

This is the only entry in the franchise that I did not enjoy. The charm of the first film is mostly absent here, and it tries to be far too complex for its own good. It relies too much on Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp, who was replaced by Mads Mikkelsen in the new film), who has mostly become an imitation of Voldemort.

9) ‘Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix’ (2007)

In terms of capturing Harry’s trauma and aggression, this entry excels above all others. It is great to see more of the big names in the Wizarding World outside Hogwarts, and its climatic battle is one of the highlights of the franchise. My only frustration lies in everyone denying the return of Voldemort, which becomes irritating after a while.

8) ‘Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets’ (2002)

The whimsy and wonder of magic are still in full effect here, and that makes this one almost nostalgic for me. My favorite moments include the Polyjuice potion, Ron’s flying car and the frightening chase from a horde of spiders. While it doesn’t try to be as flashy as the first film, the sequel does not disappoint.

7) ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1’ (2010)

The first half of the final book takes its time and allows the main trio the chance to breathe and grow in a world outside Hogwarts. This is both good and bad. It is good to see Harry, Ron and Hermione become adults who take the fight to Voldemort. It is bad because it doesn’t feel like much is accomplished on the larger scale.

6) ‘Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince’ (2009)

This one has many standout moments in the franchise. One of my favorites is when Ron mistakenly eats a love potion meant for Harry. This one balances the slice-of-life stories with the bigger ramifications rather nicely, and Professor Slughorn might be my favorite teacher they introduced. Not to mention, it will always stick out for having the biggest surprise in the franchise that still brings a tear to my eye to this day.

5) ‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them’ (2016)

What I love the most about this franchise is its world building without losing its sense of wonder and imagination, and this prequel lays that on thicker than ever. It certainly has the lowest stakes of all the entries, but it makes up for that with memorable characters, creative magical creatures and a captivating approach to a magical New York in the 1920s.

4) ‘Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire’ (2005)

While this entry is my favorite book, I feel like the movie adaptation missed the mark on a few things – but I can easily overlook those issues and enjoy probably the most adventurous and wild entry in the franchise. Every challenge in the Tri-Wizard Cup is thrilling without repeating themselves, and the climax is probably the most haunting moment in all these films.

3) ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’ (2001)

I remember going to this in theaters in 2001 and being blown away the first time I saw Hogwarts on the big screen. The wonderful feeling of magic and the joy it presents permeate this movie. There are so many memorable moments, including the first train ride to Hogwarts, the Sorting Hat scene, the Quidditch match, the troll in the dungeon and of course the trials the trio go through in the end. If you ever want to feel like a kid again, this is one of the best films to do so.

2) ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2’ (2011)

This one is right up there with “The Return of the King” and “Avengers: Endgame” as one of the greatest culminations in cinema, where sequential storytelling and a lot of patience finally pay off. This is the most satisfying entry and the most heartwarming, with Harry, Ron and Hermione finally becoming adults.

1) ‘Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban’ (2004)

Unlike all the other entries, this one feels like its own contained story about Harry seeking revenge for his parents, sacrificing the larger story for a more personal one. The film perfectly balances the wacky and whimsical with the horrific and terrifying. And along with Alfonso Cuaron’s unique style and approach, he creates the most unforgettable film in the franchise.