Love story: Ian Robertson and Linda Nottle

Linda Nottle and Ian Robertson met while volunteering at the Salvation Army. They married Jan. 15. Ian is 84 and Linda 80. (COLIN MULVANY/THE SPOKESMAN-REVI)

By Cindy Hval For The Spokesman-Review

The newly married glow hasn’t faded from their faces, though those faces may have a few more lines than traditional newlyweds.

Ian Robertson, 84, and Linda Nottle, 80, married on Jan. 15.

“It was the most joyous celebration wedding,” Linda said.

It’s something neither of them imagined when they first met while volunteering at the Salvation Army on East Indiana Avenue.

Born in Scotland, Ian came to the U.S. in 1958 to attend graduate school at Nazarene Theological Seminary in Kansas City, Missouri.

“I was 21 and had $50 in my pocket,” he said.

After graduating, he and his wife, Valerie, took a church in Seaside, Oregon. They led several churches on the West Coast before moving to Spokane Valley in 1999, when Ian became pastor of Spokane Valley Church of the Nazarene. He retired 8½ years later and turned his energies to co-founding the HUB Sports Center.

But he missed the ministry. Valerie’s diagnosis of dementia made transitioning into retirement even more difficult.

“I felt like I was outside the church trying to get back in,” Ian said.

He’d long admired the work of the Salvation Army and had a familial connection to the organization.

“My grandfather made a commitment to Christ under William Booth in Scotland,” he said.

Booth and his wife, Catherine, founded the Salvation Army in England in 1878.

Four years ago, Ian visited the Salvation Army in Spokane and offered his services.

“Maj. Ken (Perine) made me sergeant major,” Ian said.

Linda grew up in a Salvation Army family and came to Spokane in 1977 to serve with her then-husband. They divorced in 1992.

She eventually remarried, but her second husband died.

“I’d been a widow for 14 years,” she said. “I retired from the Salvation Army after 35 years, but continued to volunteer.”

Her granddaughter is also involved and met Ian first.

“She was leading the children’s choir and asked me to play piano for the Christmas program,” Ian said.

Later, he found out she told her grandmother she needed to get acquainted with him.

They did get to know each other as they served side by side.

“I admired her ministry of prayer and asked her to be in charge of the prayer and discipleship ministry in the church,” he said.

When Valerie died after an 11-year battle with dementia, Ian asked Linda to read a letter from one of their bridesmaids at the funeral.

“I felt so honored,” she said.

As COVID-19 restrictions began to loosen, Ian asked Linda to help him plan a dinner party for retired Salvation Army officers. Watching the laughter and conversation of the group, Ian said he was struck by the feeling that something was missing from his life.

“I invited Linda to join me for breakfast the next morning,” he said.

On Aug. 28, they shared breakfast at the Dockside in Coeur d’Alene and then went for a stroll around the boardwalk.

“It was a little bit shaky,” Ian said. “So, I grabbed her hand to keep her steady.”

He grinned.

“She didn’t let go.”

When he dropped her off at her home, she leaned in the window and kissed him on the cheek.

“I called my son and told him I’d taken a lady out to breakfast,” Ian said. “He asked, ‘Did you kiss?’ I said yes, and he said, ‘When’s the wedding?’ ”

His son knows him well, because a few days later while walking through Manito Park, Ian proposed.

“At my age, you don’t waste any time,” he said.

Linda didn’t hesitate.

“I said yes,” she said. “I knew it was what the Lord had planned.”

Their adult children and grandchildren and their community at Salvation Army were delighted by the news of the impending nuptials.

“We thought about having a very quiet wedding,” Ian said. “But it got bigger and bigger.”

After the celebration, they eschewed a honeymoon and settled into married life.

“It felt like we were combining our vocation with our avocation,” he said.

Linda nodded.

“I guess you can say we’re soul mates,” she said. “We share this ministry and the desire to further the kingdom of God. Our love for each other makes our ministry even stronger.”

Thankfully, they both have the energy to keep up with their busy schedule at the Salvation Army.

“I don’t use the word old,” Linda said. “God’s given me a strong body and a strong mind. There’s so much to be done.”

“I take over 100 supplements a week for her,” Ian said.

“We laugh about it, but our bodies are God’s temple,” Linda said.

Finding love again late in life has invigorated them both.

“You make the most of every day together,” Ian said.

His bride agreed.

“It’s a new beginning,” Linda said. “I love him very much. We’re together for a purpose and it’s wonderful.”