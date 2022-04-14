California man dies in I-90 crash

From staff reports

A man from California died Wednesday evening in a crash 8 miles east of Ritzville on Interstate 90.

Thomas M. Hosford, 73, was driving west on I-90 when his 2000 Ford pickup entered the median and went off an embankment onto Hills Road, near where it crosses under I-90, the Washington State Patrol reported in a news release. Hosford, of Eureka, California, died in the crash.

The cause is under investigation, WSP said.