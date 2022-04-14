Music Calendar for April 15-22 – 10 Years, Black Map, VRSTY, All Day Trey and Stagecoach West

Ron Kierper Trio – Jazz. Friday, 5-8 p.m. Pend d’Oreille Winery, 301 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 265-8545.

Fireside Concert Series – Live music with tableside service from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Mediterranean-inspired menu was created by chefs Chad White and Caleb Smith. Wine and beer is available. Reservations recommended as walk-in availability is limited. April 15: Kyle Richard. April 16: Ron Greene. April 22 and 23: Michael Vallee. April 29 and 30: Pamela Benton. Friday, 5:30 p.m. Arbor Crest Tasting Room, 4705 N. Fruit Hill Road, Spokane Valley. (509) 747-3903.

Devon Wade – Country. Friday, 6:30 p.m. MickDuff’s Brewing Co. Beer Hall, 419 N. Second Ave., Sandpoint. Free. (208) 209-6700.

Stagecoach West – Five-piece band playing classic rock, country and standards. Friday, 7-9 p.m. Barrister Winery, 1213 W. Railroad Ave. (509) 465-3591.

Pavlo – Mediterranean and Latin music. Friday, 7 p.m. Bing Crosby Theater, 901 W. Sprague Ave. $22-$27. (509) 227-7638.

Riverboat Dave – Solo variety. Friday, 8-11 p.m. Backwoods Whiskey Bar, 1920 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d Alene. (208) 667-1896.

The Tectonics – Cover band for rock, blues and soul music. Friday, 9 p.m. John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. $5. (208) 883-7662.

Dirty Betty – Rock. Friday, 9 p.m. Moose Lounge, 401 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 664-7901.

Kevin Dores – Soulful blues. Saturday, 5-8 p.m. Pend d’Oreille Winery, 301 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 265-8545.

Marty Perron & Doug Bond – Acoustic duo. Saturday, 6 p.m. MickDuff’s Brewing Co. Beer Hall, 419 N. Second Ave., Sandpoint. Free. (208) 209-6700.

10 Years – Rock and metal. With Black Map and VRSTY. Saturday, 7:30 p.m. Knitting Factory, 919 W. Sprague Ave. $22. (866) 468-7623.

Eric Church – Country. Saturday, 8 p.m. Spokane Arena, 720 W. Mallon Ave. $39-$169. (800) 325-7328.

Jody Piper – Singer-songwriter. Saturday, 8 p.m. Backwoods Whiskey Bar, 1920 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d Alene. (208) 667-1896.

Justyn Priest Band – Rock and soul. Saturday, 9 p.m. 219 Lounge, 219 N. First Ave., Sandpoint. Free. (208) 263-5673.

Ryan Curtis – Rock and blues. Saturday, 9 p.m. John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. $5. (208) 883-7662.

Dirty Betty – Rock. Saturday, 9 p.m. Moose Lounge, 401 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 664-7901.

All Day Trey – Hip-hop and rap. With John MF Ward and Willistherealist. Saturday, 9 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. Free. (206) 499-9173.

Blake Braley – Funk and soul. Saturday, 9 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

The Happiness – Rock. Sunday, 3 p.m. Curley’s Hauser Junction, 26443 W. Highway 53, Hauser. (208) 773-5816.

The Ballroom Thieves – Indie folk. With Sway Wild. Sunday, 7 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $15. (206) 499-9173.

Monday Night Blues Jam – Host John Firshi invites local and visiting musicians to join him on the Eichardt’s stage. Monday, 7 p.m. Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.

Bobby and Tommy – Country. Tuesday, 5-7 p.m. VFW Post 1474, 2902 E. Diamond Ave. (509) 487-3784.

Zonky Jazz Band – Jazz variety show. Tuesday, 8 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $10. (206) 499-9173.

Lucas Brown – Singer-songwriter. Tuesday, 8 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Peter Lucht – Piano. Wednesday, 3-5 p.m. Pend d’Oreille Winery, 301 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 265-8545.

Okay, Honey – Modern folk duo. Wednesday, 5-8 p.m. Iron Horse Bar and Grill (Spokane Valley), 11105 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley.

MSSV – Rock and punk. Wednesday, 8 p.m. Berserk Bar, 123 S. Stevens St. $15.

Charley Crockett – Country. With Vincent Neil Emerson. Wednesday, 8 p.m. Knitting Factory, 919 W. Sprague Ave. $25-$27. (866) 468-7623.

Runaway Lemonade Band – Six-piece band. Wednesday, 8 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Desperate8s – Four-person band with guitar, bass and piano. Thursday, 8 a.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Shawn Stratte – Solo piano. Thursday, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Bridge Press Cellars, 39 W. Pacific Ave. Free. (509) 838-7815.

Voyage – Tribute band for Journey. Thursday, 7-9 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Casino, 37914 S. Nukwalqw St., Worley. $30. (800) 523-2464.

Desperate8s – Four-person band with guitar, bass and piano. Thursday, 8 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Cinders – Indie and pop. Thursday, 9 p.m. John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. $5. (208) 883-7662.

Mobius Riff – Mix of jazz, Celtic and folk music. April 22, 5-8 p.m. Pend d’Oreille Winery, 301 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 265-8545.

America Sings of Faith and Liberty – Chorale spiritual music. Find tickets at choralecda.com. April 22, 7 p.m. Trinity Lutheran Church – CdA, 812 N. Fifth St., Coeur d’Alene. $15-$30. (208) 676-9112.

Quinn XCII – Electronic dance music. April 22, 7-10 p.m. McCarthey Athletic Center, 801 N. Cincinnati St. $15 students; $30 public. (509) 313-6000.

Andre Feriante – Crossover guitarist featuring jazz, flamenco and classical music. April 22, 7 p.m. Jacklin Arts and Cultural Center, 405 N. William St., Post Falls. $25. (208) 457-8950.