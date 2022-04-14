The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Cloudy 36° Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
A&E >  Music

Music Calendar for April 15-22 – 10 Years, Black Map, VRSTY, All Day Trey and Stagecoach West

10 Years headlines Knitting Factory on Saturday evening. (Courtesy)
10 Years headlines Knitting Factory on Saturday evening. (Courtesy)
By Allyssa Dotson allyssad@spokesman.com(509) 459-5583

Ron Kierper Trio – Jazz. Friday, 5-8 p.m. Pend d’Oreille Winery, 301 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 265-8545.

Fireside Concert Series – Live music with tableside service from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Mediterranean-inspired menu was created by chefs Chad White and Caleb Smith. Wine and beer is available. Reservations recommended as walk-in availability is limited. April 15: Kyle Richard. April 16: Ron Greene. April 22 and 23: Michael Vallee. April 29 and 30: Pamela Benton. Friday, 5:30 p.m. Arbor Crest Tasting Room, 4705 N. Fruit Hill Road, Spokane Valley. (509) 747-3903.

Devon Wade – Country. Friday, 6:30 p.m. MickDuff’s Brewing Co. Beer Hall, 419 N. Second Ave., Sandpoint. Free. (208) 209-6700.

Stagecoach West – Five-piece band playing classic rock, country and standards. Friday, 7-9 p.m. Barrister Winery, 1213 W. Railroad Ave. (509) 465-3591.

Pavlo – Mediterranean and Latin music. Friday, 7 p.m. Bing Crosby Theater, 901 W. Sprague Ave. $22-$27. (509) 227-7638.

Riverboat Dave – Solo variety. Friday, 8-11 p.m. Backwoods Whiskey Bar, 1920 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d Alene. (208) 667-1896.

The Tectonics – Cover band for rock, blues and soul music. Friday, 9 p.m. John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. $5. (208) 883-7662.

Dirty Betty – Rock. Friday, 9 p.m. Moose Lounge, 401 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 664-7901.

Kevin Dores – Soulful blues. Saturday, 5-8 p.m. Pend d’Oreille Winery, 301 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 265-8545.

Marty Perron & Doug Bond – Acoustic duo. Saturday, 6 p.m. MickDuff’s Brewing Co. Beer Hall, 419 N. Second Ave., Sandpoint. Free. (208) 209-6700.

10 Years – Rock and metal. With Black Map and VRSTY. Saturday, 7:30 p.m. Knitting Factory, 919 W. Sprague Ave. $22. (866) 468-7623.

Eric Church – Country. Saturday, 8 p.m. Spokane Arena, 720 W. Mallon Ave. $39-$169. (800) 325-7328.

Jody Piper – Singer-songwriter. Saturday, 8 p.m. Backwoods Whiskey Bar, 1920 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d Alene. (208) 667-1896.

Justyn Priest Band – Rock and soul. Saturday, 9 p.m. 219 Lounge, 219 N. First Ave., Sandpoint. Free. (208) 263-5673.

Ryan Curtis – Rock and blues. Saturday, 9 p.m. John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. $5. (208) 883-7662.

Dirty Betty – Rock. Saturday, 9 p.m. Moose Lounge, 401 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 664-7901.

All Day Trey – Hip-hop and rap. With John MF Ward and Willistherealist. Saturday, 9 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. Free. (206) 499-9173.

Blake Braley – Funk and soul. Saturday, 9 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

The Happiness – Rock. Sunday, 3 p.m. Curley’s Hauser Junction, 26443 W. Highway 53, Hauser. (208) 773-5816.

The Ballroom Thieves – Indie folk. With Sway Wild. Sunday, 7 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $15. (206) 499-9173.

Monday Night Blues Jam – Host John Firshi invites local and visiting musicians to join him on the Eichardt’s stage. Monday, 7 p.m. Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.

Bobby and Tommy – Country. Tuesday, 5-7 p.m. VFW Post 1474, 2902 E. Diamond Ave. (509) 487-3784.

Zonky Jazz Band – Jazz variety show. Tuesday, 8 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $10. (206) 499-9173.

Lucas Brown – Singer-songwriter. Tuesday, 8 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Peter Lucht – Piano. Wednesday, 3-5 p.m. Pend d’Oreille Winery, 301 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 265-8545.

Okay, Honey – Modern folk duo. Wednesday, 5-8 p.m. Iron Horse Bar and Grill (Spokane Valley), 11105 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley.

MSSV – Rock and punk. Wednesday, 8 p.m. Berserk Bar, 123 S. Stevens St. $15.

Charley Crockett – Country. With Vincent Neil Emerson. Wednesday, 8 p.m. Knitting Factory, 919 W. Sprague Ave. $25-$27. (866) 468-7623.

Runaway Lemonade Band – Six-piece band. Wednesday, 8 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Desperate8s – Four-person band with guitar, bass and piano. Thursday, 8 a.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Shawn Stratte – Solo piano. Thursday, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Bridge Press Cellars, 39 W. Pacific Ave. Free. (509) 838-7815.

Voyage – Tribute band for Journey. Thursday, 7-9 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Casino, 37914 S. Nukwalqw St., Worley. $30. (800) 523-2464.

Desperate8s – Four-person band with guitar, bass and piano. Thursday, 8 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Cinders – Indie and pop. Thursday, 9 p.m. John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. $5. (208) 883-7662.

Mobius Riff – Mix of jazz, Celtic and folk music. April 22, 5-8 p.m. Pend d’Oreille Winery, 301 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 265-8545.

America Sings of Faith and Liberty – Chorale spiritual music. Find tickets at choralecda.com. April 22, 7 p.m. Trinity Lutheran Church – CdA, 812 N. Fifth St., Coeur d’Alene. $15-$30. (208) 676-9112.

Quinn XCII – Electronic dance music. April 22, 7-10 p.m. McCarthey Athletic Center, 801 N. Cincinnati St. $15 students; $30 public. (509) 313-6000.

Andre Feriante – Crossover guitarist featuring jazz, flamenco and classical music. April 22, 7 p.m. Jacklin Arts and Cultural Center, 405 N. William St., Post Falls. $25. (208) 457-8950.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Spokane7 email newsletter

Get the day’s top entertainment headlines delivered to your inbox every morning.

Top stories in Music

Most read stories